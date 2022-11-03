BC is standing by football coach Jeff Hafley, but how did things hit these depths?

After two six-win seasons to start his tenure, however, the program has regressed considerably with a 2-6 start this year. BC’s first-ever loss to Connecticut — in which the Eagles finished with more turnovers (five) than points (three) — has caused unrest among many disgruntled alumni and students.

He consistently acknowledged that it may take time, but he never wavered in his belief that it was possible.

When Jeff Hafley arrived at Boston College prior to the 2020 season, he spoke passionately about his vision for the football program and his desire to transform the Eagles into an Atlantic Coast Conference contender.

Hafley, however, believes the university is still in his corner. When asked if he has had conversations with BC officials about his future — Hafley signed a five-year extension last Novemebr that runs through 2026 — he seemed as assured as ever.

“I’ve had great conversations about my future at BC.”

Is he confident his job is safe at the moment?

“I feel very confident, yes. Very confident.”

Blake James, BC’s first-year athletic director, said in a statement to the Globe that Hafley is the man for the job.

“Certainly we are all disappointed in this season’s results so far, no one more so than Jeff,” James said. “I know that he, the staff and our student-athletes continue to work hard each and every day and we will continue to do all we can to support them in their efforts. Jeff is an outstanding coach and a great fit for Boston College and I am confident that the victories will come.”

So how does an average team hoping to become above average fall well below average?

It starts with injuries and a lack of stability on the offensive line. Hafley prefers not to make excuses, but injuries have ravaged the Eagles.

Star guard Christian Mahogany tore an ACL before the season, then tackle Kevin Cline did the same in Week 2. Guard Finn Dirstine has missed significant time with an upper-body injury. Starting center Drew Kendall, who broke his left wrist against Clemson Oct. 8, is playing again.

BC has had defensive linemen switch to the offensive line and has been stuck in an all-too-familiar game of musical chairs. The Eagles have used eight starting combinations on the offensive line and will likely have to use their ninth when they host Duke (5-3) Friday at 7 p.m. Navigating such constant change has had a major ripple effect.

After averaging 165.3 rushing yards per game a season ago, BC has seen that number plummet to 67.5. The Eagles consistently find themselves in third-and-long situations, which puts tremendous pressure on quarterback Phil Jurkovec.

Jurkovec, who left the UConn game with an apparent knee injury and is questionable for Friday, has thrown eight interceptions in eight games after throwing a combined nine in 16 games previously. Dynamic wide receiver Zay Flowers has been a bright spot, and freshman receiver Joe Griffin Jr. has shown promise, but Jaden Williams is out and tight end George Takacs has missed time as well.

Defensively, the Eagles have improved against the run, but they’ve taken a step back defending the pass. BC gave up 173.5 passing yards per game last year and now allows 225. Injuries are present on that side as well, as defensive end Marcus Valdez is playing with “two bionic elbows” according to Hafley, defensive end Shitta Sillah is out for the year with a shoulder injury, and cornerbacks Josh DeBerry and Elijah Jones have been banged up, among others.

The lack of overall depth has made it difficult to stay afloat. Opponents have outscored the Eagles, 230-138, and they’re in the bottom two of the ACC in both points scored and points allowed.

Hafley believes the Eagles have a “really good foundation.” Each offseason provides an opportunity to reassess, including the chance to dip into the transfer portal, but his focus at the moment is on finishing strong.

“You’ve got to continue to move forward and make adjustments as needed,” Hafley said. “Then, yeah, when it’s all done, I’ve got to sit down and take a hard look at things and really dig deep into it from all levels. Clearly, we have to get better, and I’ll be the first to admit that.”

Despite BC’s struggles, Hafley said it wouldn’t be fair to deprive the veterans of playing time simply to build toward the future. At the same time, he is encouraged by what he’s seen from freshmen such as Griffin, Amari Jackson, Jeremiah Franklin, and Jude Bowry.

Kendall said it can be easy for coaches to change who they are when they face pressure, but Hafley hasn’t done that.

“Coach Hafley has been persistent in believing in our process and believing in who he is and that we need to follow him,” Kendall said.

Strong safety Jaiden Woodbey called Hafley one of the smartest coaches he’s been around, and he is grateful to play for someone who stays true to who he is.

“I feel like it’s affected everybody in a positive way,” Woodbey said. “When the captain of the ship is telling us it’s going to be all right, don’t waver, everybody else will follow suit. I feel like that’s what we’ve been doing here.”

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.