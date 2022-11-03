Natick summons fight in first-round Division 1 victory over Bishop Feehan

“We played hard up and down, up and down, and I am happy we won,” said Natick coach Peter Suxho.

After three close sets, the No. 15 seed Redhawks dominated the fourth set and parlayed it into a 3-2 victory — 21-25, 27-25, 21-25, 25-14, 15-11 — to prevail in a hard-fought, first-round MIAA Division 1 tournament matchup at Natick High School.

Facing a 2-1 deficit against Bishop Feehan, and potentially the end of their high school careers, the senior leaders of Natick’s volleyball team summoned all the fight they had in them.

When senior outside hitter Greta Mackintosh (5 kills, 8 aces) served up a winner that proved too much for the 18th-seeded Shamrocks, it ignited a home-crowd celebration.

“The seniors feed off each other,” said Natick assistant coach Bob Harless. “It’s easy to get down when we’re losing, but they pick each other up. It’s extra special for me to win at home in [daughter Ava’s] last senior tournament.”

Junior middle blocker Leah Austin (10 kills) and senior outside hitter Maddie Lewis (nine kills) were instrumental in the Redhawks’ fourth-set victory that evened up the match. Natick (12-5) completed completed the comeback with a decisive 15-11 win in the fifth.

Senior middle blocker Caroline Niedermeyer (5 kills, 4 blocks) dinks the ball over Bishop Feehan's Charlotte Skulte to deny the Shamrocks any chance of gaining momentum in the fifth set. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

After dropping the first set, Lewis refused to allow Natick to go down two sets to none, slamming three kills at the end of a second-set victory that tied the match, 1-1.

“Our team struggles sometimes getting back when we’re down points,” Lewis said. “Sometimes one person has to step up and get the energy back after doing one thing. The second set is the most important one, so getting those few points was really important.”

Senior middle blocker Caroline Niedermeyer (5 kills, 4 blocks) struck an emphatic kill across the middle of the court in the fifth set, denying Feehan a chance to gain any momentum.

“When I was approaching that hit, I thought, we have to solidify this,” Niedermeyer said. “This could be the end of our season, it’s the make-or-break.”

The Redhawks drew more energy from every point they won in the final two sets, which energized their home crowd.

“I think we started communicating more,” Mackintosh said. “If we didn’t have the communication we wouldn’t have won.”

Added Mackintosh: “[On an ace,] the energy goes straight up. Even when anyone else gets an ace, everyone’s energy goes through the roof. Even if we’re losing, it helps so much.”

Playing without injured senior captain Lily Anglin, Junior Julia Webster (9 kills) and senior Abby Violett (8 kills) led the Shamrocks (15-5). But coach Heidi Bruschi said her team’s youth was exposed without its captain.

“The name of the game is to win the serve and pass battle, and we did not win the serve and pass battle today,” Bruschi said. “We made mistakes at critical moments and we looked young.”

After losing at Barnstable in the first round of the tournament last season, Natick now awaits the winner of the matchup between No. 2 Lincoln-Sudbury and No. 31 Lexington.

“Knowing we have another week with each other… it is an amazing feeling,” Niedermeyer said.

Attleboro 3, Westford 0 — Junior Natalie Brojek had 28 assists to give her 1,000 for her career, and added four aces and two kills, as the No. 7 Bombardiers (17-2) rolled to a 3-0 first-round win. Sophomore Julia Leonardo added 14 assists and two kills.

Haverhill 3, Chelmsford 0 — Junior Mia Ferrer Valdez compiled three aces and 10 kills to lead the No. 11 Hillies (14-4) to a first-round victory. Junior Emmerson Cerasuolo added 22 assists.

Division 2

Milton 3, Burlington 2 — After trailing 9-2 in the final set, the No. 17 Wildcats (14-5) rallied to earn the first-round upset over No. 16 Burlington (16-5).

Senior captain Molly Shea tallied 27 kills, and Courtney Lee and Stephanie Needham combined for 42 assists for Milton.

“The kids showed really incredible resiliency,” coach Al Mirable said.

Division 4

Blackstone Valley 3, Malden Catholic 2 — Junior Emma Shum notched 13 kills and four aces, lifting the No. 10 Beavers (18-3) in a first-round win. Senior captain Julia Pellegrini added four kills, three blocks, and an ace.

Hamilton-Wenham 3, Abington 0 — Senior Amber Scanlon notched 25 assists and six digs to lead the No. 11 Generals (11-7) in the first-round showdown. Senior Grace Roebuck tallied 17 kills and sophomore Ava Day compiled 7 aces.

Nantucket 3, Assabet 1 — Junior Yahely Del Rosario Gomez tallied 37 assists and senior Kacey Riseborough added 15 kills, powering the No. 7 Whalers (17-1) in a first-round win.

Norwell 3, South Lancaster 2 — Sarah Pergurri (10 blocks, 10 kills) and Izzy Woodman (10 kills, seven aces) led the way as the No. 13 Clippers (18-3) eked out a first-round win, taking the clincher 15-8 in the fifth set. Maci Davis delivered a team-high 20 assists and was 21 of 21 at the service line. EJ Guarachi was immense defensively with 32 digs, six assists, and four kills for Norwell.

Division 5

Whitinsville Christian 3, Tri-County 2 — Junior captain Ally Weedon was all over the scoresheet, compiling 21 service points, 6 aces, and 16 kills to lead the No. 13 Crusaders (10-11) in the first-round victory. Freshman Faith Najem contributed 10 service points and 29 assists.

South Shore Voc-Tech 3, Millbury 2 — Gemma Geisler notched 12 kills and Mia Bradshaw tallied 31 assists, propelling the No. 17 Vikings (18-3) to the first-round win.

Correspondent Mitch Fink and Khalin Kapoor contributed to this report.

AJ Traub can be reached at aj.traub@globe.com.