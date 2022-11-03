fb-pixel Skip to main content
NFL

Newly acquired Bradley Chubb, Dolphins agree on five-year extension

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press,Updated November 3, 2022, 11 minutes ago
Bradley Chubb's deal includes about $63 million in guaranteed money.Al Diaz/Associated Press

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Newly acquired linebacker Bradley Chubb and the Dolphins agreed on a five-year extension that could be worth $119 million, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said Thursday.

Chubb’s deal includes about $63 million in guaranteed money, said the person who spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither the agreement nor the terms had been revealed publicly.

The Dolphins made a trade with Denver earlier this week for Chubb, who had 5½ sacks this season for the Broncos and is a past Pro Bowl pick. They made that deal expecting to get a long-term contract done and it didn’t take Dolphins general manager Chris Grier long to finish that task.

Chubb is expected to make his debut on Sunday when the Dolphins visit Chicago.

