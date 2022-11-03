Saints receiver Michael Thomas going on injured reserve

The Saints have decided to place Thomas on injured reserve because of a dislocated toe that has not responded well to rehab, coach Dennis Allen said Thursday.

Now their highest-paid pass catcher is scheduled for toe surgery that is expected to wipe out the rest of yet another season.

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints had most of the previous two seasons to adjust to playing without two-time All-Pro receiver Michael Thomas.

While Allen declined to get into specific time frames for Thomas' recovery, he added, “I don’t anticipate that he’ll be able to return this year."

The decision means Thomas will have missed most of three seasons since his five-year, $96 million extension went into effect in 2020.

Advertisement

After Thomas missed more than half of 2020 and all of 2021 because of an ankle injury and complications related to surgery in the summer 2021, the Saints had hoped the seventh-year pro out of Ohio State would return to his All-Pro form of 2019, when he set an NFL record with 149 catches and finished that season with 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns.

Instead, Thomas played in just three games this season, catching 16 passes for 171 yards and three touchdowns.

Thomas had missed the Saints' past five games, during which the Saints have nonetheless been among the NFL's top 10 in yards per game and scoring.

Allen said Thomas worked hard to rehabilitate the injury in hopes of coming back this season and avoiding surgery.

“It hasn’t healed the way everybody kind of was hoping that it would, so surgery was the next option,” Allen said, adding that Thomas and the team have decided surgery would indeed be best at this time.



