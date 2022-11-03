With 15 NHL draft picks on the roster, expectations are high for Harvard men’s hockey

“Last year was a really special year,” said senior captain Henry Thrun , who notched 7 goals and 25 assists. “We played for championships, and when you get one, you really want another one.

Harvard did more than just compete, though, going 12-3-2 over the 17 games leading up to the NCAA tournament to capture the Ivy League crown as well as the ECAC tournament title. The season would end with a first-round loss to Minnesota State as the Crimson finished the year 21-11-3.

Last year, just getting back on the ice was a victory for the Harvard men’s hockey team. After missing the 2020-21 season when the Ivy League canceled winter sports, the Crimson fielded one of the youngest teams in the nation, with 14 members playing college hockey for the first time.

“I think we have a lot of guys with that mind-set right now. We want another ECAC title. We want an Ivy. We want a Beanpot. We obviously want the grand prize, the NCAA championship, but we’re taking it one day at a time.”

With 15 NHL draft picks on the roster — the most of any team in college hockey — it’s easy to see why expectations are high. Harvard is ranked 15th in the nation and was picked to finish second in the ECAC. Thrun, the Southborough native who was a second-team All-American defenseman last season, was named to the preseason All-ECAC team, along with forwards Alex Laferriere and Matthew Coronato.

Senior Mitchell Gibson is back between the pipes, having posted a .917 save percentage and 2.35 goals against average in 53 games over the course of his career. Hopkinton’s Sean Farrell registered 10 goals and 18 assists last season despite missing time to represent Team USA in the Olympics. The junior skated on the first line last weekend along with Coronato and freshman Joe Miller.

“I think we’re still trying to find what our identity is going to be as a group,” said coach Ted Donato. “We certainly have some talented guys, but at the end of the day, we have to decide as a group how committed we are.

“That’s going to take some time. We’ll have to learn a lot of lessons and improve if we want to have success when it matters the most.”

One lesson Donato would like to see the team learn sooner than later is not falling behind early. In each of Harvard’s first two games last weekend, the Crimson trailed before rallying for a pair of wins.

Laferriere had two goals and two assists Friday after the Crimson spotted Dartmouth a 2-0 lead but bounced back to win, 5-2. Coronato scored a pair of goals in the third period Saturday to help turn a 2-1 deficit into a 4-2 win over Princeton.

Forward Alex Laferriere had two goals and two assists in Harvard's season-opening win over Darthmouth. Stew Milne/Associated Press

“Good teams start the game on time,” said Donato. “We want to be able to play with the lead. We know we’re going to face teams with good defensive structure, so we don’t really want to chase the game.

“I think those are things that possibly fall on deaf ears early on. It’s nice to learn these lessons and still come out on the right side of the game.”

The road will not be easy. There will be a pair of games against Quinnipiac, picked to finish first in the ECAC, as well as Cornell, which is also expected to contend. Thanksgiving weekend brings a trip to Michigan for a pair of games with the Wolverines, while the holidays will offer games at Boston University (Dec. 30) and home against Northeastern (Jan. 1).

And of course, there is the Beanpot on the first two Mondays in February, with Harvard drawing Boston College in the opener.

“We know we have the talent in the room, it’s just a matter of putting in the work,” said Thrun. “We need to make sure we’re holding ourselves to a standard that’s going to get us where we want to get.”

Harvard is home this weekend to face Brown Friday and Yale Saturday.

Weekend matchups

In the weekend’s only local matchup of ranked teams, No. 5 UMass will play a home-and-home series with No. 14 Providence, beginning Friday with the Friars as the hosts. The series concludes Saturday at Amherst … UConn, up to No. 8 in the polls, hosts Maine for a pair of games, while No. 16 Northeastern and New Hampshire will play a home-and-home series beginning Friday at Matthews Arena … No. 17 UMass Lowell hosts Vermont for a pair of games, and Merrimack travels to BC for a Saturday matinee at 1 p.m.





