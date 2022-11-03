World Series has Philly buzzing, but the Astros’ no-hitter added even more excitement

A group of Astros fans crossing Market St. on Thursday were good-naturedly honked at and booed by some passing motorists. At least we hope it was good-natured.

Whether it’s on a busy sidewalk, navigating the narrow aisles of Reading Terminal Market or most anywhere else, strangers in Phillies jerseys happily fist-bump when they cross paths.

About two blocks away, a sports bar was decorated with a large blue banner with white letters that read, “We had a better sign but the Astros stole it.”

Phillies fans made themselves heard through all three games in Philadelphia during the 2022 World Series. Elsa/Getty

You thought Kyle Schwarber was popular during his stint with the Red Sox last season? They’re ready to send him to the Senate here, forget John Fetterman or Dr. Oz.

Jayme Hoskins, the wife of veteran Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins, started buying beer for fans at Citizens Bank Park during the NLCS. It started with 50 — at $17 apiece — and went to 100 for the Series.

The fervor in Philly is part of what has made this a captivating World Series.

For Houston, this is the fourth Series in six seasons and at least one was sullied by the sign-stealing scandal. Texas is all about football, high school, college and pros and the Astros often feel like a footnote outside of Minute Maid Field.

This is the first Series for Philadelphia since 2009 and baseball still means something here, much like it does in Boston and New York. There’s no better place to win than one of the hotbeds of the Northeast and no worse place to lose.

The Astros did their part to add to the excitement on Wednesday when four pitchers combined for the first, and only other, World Series no-hitter since Don Larsen’s perfect game for the Yankees against the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1956.

It was the most-watched Game 4 of the World Series since 2019. The first four games were up 4 percent from 2021 and 24 percent from 2020 when the games were played at a neutral site because of the pandemic.

Larsen threw 97 pitches in his gem, the same number Houston starter Cristian Javier had through six innings on Wednesday. Purists winced when Astros manager Dusty Baker went to his bullpen in the seventh inning, but it was the right thing to do.

Javier was pulled after 97 pitches Wednesday night. Al Bello/Getty

At 25, Javier is the future ace of the Astros and had not thrown more than 115 pitches in a game this season — for seven no-hit innings against the Yankees on June 25.

With nine outs to get, there was no realistic chance he could finish the game.

“Especially a young player, you think about his health and his career as much as you think about that game,” Baker said. “We had a real fresh bullpen, extremely fresh bullpen, and one of the best bullpens around, so I had full faith that they could do the job.”

At 73, Baker is the oldest active manager in the game and has a great appreciation for baseball history. But his job is to win the World Series and now Javier is potentially available for a few innings in a potential Game 7.

“I was thinking about that,” Baker said.

The Phillies, who were no-hit by the Mets on April 29, didn’t seem at all concerned to be on the wrong side of playoff history.

“I really don’t give a [hoot]. Nope. Move on to tomorrow. We’ll be in the history books I guess,” Schwarber said.

Schwarber then came to the plate leading off the bottom of the first inning of Game 5 and lined the second pitch from Justin Verlander into the stands in right field.

Senator Schwarber. It has a nice ring to it.

