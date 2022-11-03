World Series no-hitter most-watched Game 4 since 2019

PHILADELPHIA — The Astros’ World Series no-hitter was the most-watched Game 4 in three years.

Houston’s 5-0 win over Philadelphia on Wednesday night, which tied the Series at two games apiece, was seen by 11,809,000 viewers on Fox. That was up 9 percent from the 10,789,000 for Atlanta’s 3-2 win over the Astros in Game 4 last year and up 23 percent from the 9,563,000 for Tampa Bay’s 8-7 victory over the Dodgers in Game 4 of 2020.

Including Fox Deportes and Fox’s streaming platforms, this year’s Game 4 was viewed by 12,061,000. The game, which began at 8:03 p.m. and ended at 11:28 p.m., drew a 26.6 rating and 56 share in Philadelphia and a 24.0/52 in Houston.