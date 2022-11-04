Letterman-Zelensky interview will air by year’s end

David Letterman recently traveled to Kyiv to interview Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The talk will be featured as a stand-alone episode of his Netflix series “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.” The Russian invasion of Ukraine has been going on since February.

“My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” has been on for four seasons, and guests have included Tina Fey, Kim Kardashian, Lizzo, Howard Stern, Tiffany Haddish, Melinda Gates, Lizzo, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. There’s no word yet on a fifth season.