fb-pixel Skip to main content
TV CRITIC'S CORNER

Letterman-Zelensky interview will air by year’s end

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,Updated November 4, 2022, 53 minutes ago
David Letterman, pictured interviewing former president Barack Obama on "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction" in 2018, most recently traveled to Ukraine to interview that nation's president, Volodymyr Zelensky.Courtesy of Netflix

David Letterman recently traveled to Kyiv to interview Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The talk will be featured as a stand-alone episode of his Netflix series “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction.” The Russian invasion of Ukraine has been going on since February.

“My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” has been on for four seasons, and guests have included Tina Fey, Kim Kardashian, Lizzo, Howard Stern, Tiffany Haddish, Melinda Gates, Lizzo, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. There’s no word yet on a fifth season.

The date for the Zelensky episode has not been announced, but it is due before the end of the year.

Advertisement

The interview between Zelensky (pictured last month) and Letterman will air before the end of the year.SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images/file

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video