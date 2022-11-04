Strauss’s ‘Alpine Symphony’ keeps the BSO running up that hill

On Thursday, the BSO unveiled its third program at its final pre-tour performance. It was the longest of the programs and the most varied, with one work that Nelsons and the BSO have performed numerous times — Strauss’s tone poem “An Alpine Symphony” — and one the pair have never played before: Mozart’s Symphony No. 40 in G minor. It was also the most mixed in terms of results.

For the past two weeks, the Boston Symphony Orchestra and music director Andris Nelsons have been warming up for their upcoming tour of Japan by giving Symphony Hall listeners a sneak preview of the programs they’re taking with them. First up was a ferocious performance of Mahler’s Sixth Symphony , followed by a potent Beethoven-Shostakovich bill with pianist Mitsuko Uchida .

Advertisement

There was some new music to start things off: Caroline Shaw’s “Punctum” for strings, which the BSO premiered at Tanglewood over the summer. But it’s not quite that new: The piece is an arrangement of a string quartet composed in 2009. Its roots go even further back: “Punctum” was inspired by Shaw’s hearing of a particular chorale harmonization in Bach’s “St. Matthew Passion.”

“How do you create a sense of memory and nostalgia in a piece?” she asked in brief remarks from the Symphony Hall stage. Her way — simple but ingenious — is to take the basic building blocks of Baroque music, fracture them, and then reassemble what’s left in unexpected ways.

Stretches of single notes sit beside long series of modulating chords. It’s not clear why the music unfolds this way until suddenly a fragment of the Bach chorale slips in; the effect is so uncanny as to knock your listening self a little bit sideways. It’s absorbing, even a bit disorienting, and it gives you a glimpse of why so much attention is focused on Shaw.

Advertisement

What to say about the Mozart, a repertory staple if ever there was one? It sounded refined and was well played, though the string sound was so plush that it covered the winds in places it shouldn’t have. A few illuminating details emerged here and there.

It’s easier to say what wasn’t there: drive, propulsion, any buildup of internal tension. Everything — rhythms, dynamics — tended toward the vaguely defined middle. The BSO can make this sort of homogeneity sound very attractive, but that alone doesn’t give a work, especially one this familiar, a sense of intensity or conviction. In fact, it was difficult to tell what Nelsons wanted to say about the symphony at all. Perhaps that will become clearer as he and the BSO work it out in front of new audiences.

Unlike the Mozart, Nelsons and the orchestra already have an extensive history with “An Alpine Symphony,” a roughly 50-minute tone poem depicting a daylong climb up and down a mountain. They performed it in 2017 and this past April. A recording is included in Nelsons’s recently released seven-CD set of Strauss works.

It is one of those pieces that’s easy to admire and hard to love. Strauss assembles a mammoth orchestra and puts it at the service of showing you just about everything you might see on an alpine excursion: a glittering waterfall, a field of flowers, a slippery glacier, and a very, very loud thunderstorm.

It’s easy to roll your eyes at the way the composer almost makes a fetish of his tone painting skills. Indeed, some of the musicians could be seen quietly giggling at various points, presumably about how much it all is. Even so, Thursday’s performance was a marvel, not least for Nelsons’s command of the score. In a few key places, he showed remarkable restraint, refusing to overdo the cinematic effects. Chief among these was the blazing depiction of the view from the mountain summit, the heart of the piece and an episode to warm the hearts of even this work’s harshest critics.

Advertisement

Next stop: Yokohama. Bostonians will next hear the BSO after Thanksgiving, when assistant conductor Anna Rakitina takes the podium.

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

Andris Nelsons, conductor

At Symphony Hall, Thursday

David Weininger can be reached at globeclassicalnotes@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @davidgweininger.









David Weininger can be reached at globeclassicalnotes@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @davidgweininger.