What’s it like to be on ‘Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions’? A Cambridge resident calls it an ‘amazing experience.’

She nailed the “Final Jeopardy!” question about famous historical sites — the answer was “Wounded Knee” — and finished in first place. O’Neil would be advancing to the next round of the popular game show. The bar erupted in cheers, and people in the crowd exchanged spirited high-fives.

While downing pints of Guinness, the group watched intently as O’Neil competed on stage during the first quarterfinal round of a previously recorded episode of “ Jeopardy! Tournament of Champions .”

Surrounded by scores of her closest friends and family, Maureen O’Neil looked on with glee as her face flashed across every television screen at The Phoenix Landing in Cambridge on Monday night.

“It was like the Red Sox just won the World Series again,” said O’Neil, 54. “We had a blast. It was great.”

Now, the Cambridge resident and Newton native is one push of the buzzer closer to becoming the ultimate champion. Soon, in the upcoming semifinal round, O’Neil will take on another winner and one of three super-champions: Amy Schneider, Matt Amodio, or Mattea Roach. The matchup hasn’t yet been revealed by the show, which filmed the entire tournament in September. (O’Neil also has to stay tight-lipped about the outcome).

Every year for over two decades, O’Neil, an executive assistant at a local pharmaceutical company, has taken a shot at qualifying for the show by filling out the “Jeopardy! Anytime Test” online. She finally made it to the fluorescent blue stage in California last March, where her skills answering puzzling questions were put to the test. To prepare, she watched hundreds of older episodes and studied previously asked questions for hours on end.

After four major victories last spring, where she won just under $60,000, O’Neil went on to compete against some of the greatest players to grace the “Jeopardy!” stage. On Monday, she bested fellow contestants Ryan Long and Megan Wachspress to advance to the semifinals.

“The [game] board was brutal. I went for it. I was just looking over at [host] Ken [Jennings] thinking, ‘Is he speaking English right now? Because I don’t know what is coming out of his mouth.’ I was terrified that I was going to just collapse,” said O’Neil, who quickly shifted her strategy to only hitting the buzzer when she was certain of the answer.

Though the details of just how far she made it are still under wraps, the battle for the $250,000 grand prize will play out over the next few weeks. Compared to the previous times she’s competed, O‘Neil said the stakes this time were higher, in part because of who she was up against.

“Because I’m a big fan of the show, it was sort of like meeting the ‘All Stars’ of the season,” she said of the three super-champions who participated in the tournament.

But at the end of the day, “it’s a game show — this isn’t rocket science,” O’Neil said.

“It just has to be the right categories and the right timing and the right situation. Anyone can win, so I didn’t feel intimidated,” she said. “I thought, ‘Well, let’s go and let’s give it a shot.’”

O’Neil, who has been watching “Jeopardy!” since she was in high school, said even just being able to take part was worthwhile. All of the contestants stayed together at the same hotel and spent time talking with one another during filming, she said, likening it to a “fun alumni weekend with a lot of money at stake.”

“Win or lose, it’s such an amazing experience,” O’Neil said. “Just being out there and meeting all the other champions. There’s some really smart people out there, and great and funny [people], and sort of a little bit dorky like me. It was a blast, more than I could have ever expected.”

O’Neil said as the “know-it-all” among friends and family, she will always have permanent bragging rights over her three brothers, who were fiercely competitive about trivia growing up.

“I can sort of hold it over them. They’re getting used to it,” she said. “I can say to my brother, ‘Could you please get four-time ‘Jeopardy!’ champion Maureen O’Neil another coffee?’ I will say, ‘Are you arguing with four-time ‘Jeopardy! champion Maureen O’Neil?’ It’s fun.”

And, of course, there will be more watch parties to come after she advanced in the first round.

“I can’t wait to see the rest of these quarterfinals and how it all shakes out,” O’Neil said. “And then next week for the semifinals and then the finals. So nothing but gravy.”

