Boston Fed president indicates support for smaller interest rate hikes

“In my view, smaller increments will often be appropriate as we work to determine how much tightening is needed to reach a level of the funds rate that is sufficiently restrictive,” she said in comments prepared for delivery to an event sponsored by the Brookings Institution. “I do not believe a significant slowdown is required to accomplish our goal of restoring price stability.”

Collins, speaking two days after she and other Fed officials voted to boost its benchmark lending rate by three-quarters of a percentage point for the fourth time this year, said the imperative of slowing the growth in prices needed to be balanced against the risk of pushing rates too high and triggering a deep recession.

Susan M. Collins, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, said on Friday that she’d like to see smaller rate increases now that the central bank has significantly tightened credit as it battles inflation.

Collins acknowledged that taming inflation without causing a significant job losses would be tough.

But she pointed to “encouraging signs,” including some easing in global supply chain bottlenecks, a pullback in transportation and commodity prices from their peaks, and a decline in prices paid by manufacturers in recent months. She also noted that wages increased more slowly than expected in the third quarter.

“So there are some hopeful signs, although not yet clear evidence, that inflation may be beginning to moderate. It is also reassuring that long-run inflation expectations, measured in a variety of ways, remain well anchored overall,” she said.

Since March, the FOMC has aggressively raised rates from near zero to nearly 4 percent.

Collins said she hopes it is possible to reduce wage inflation with only a relatively modest increase in the unemployment rate, as demand in the labor market cools and vacancies and quits decline.

“The possibility of re-equilibrating the labor market with only a modest increase in the unemployment rate is one important reason for optimism about reducing inflation without a significant downturn,” she said.

Collins is a Harvard- and MIT-trained economist, and is the first woman of color selected to lead one of the 12 regional Fed branches since the central bank system was created in 1914.

She joined the Boston Fed in July, coming from the University of Michigan, where she had been provost and executive vice president for academic affairs since 2020. She arrived at the university in 2007 and served for a decade as dean of its Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy before returning to teaching.





Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeNewsEd.