Musk’s Twitter layoffs include some in Boston office

A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed Twitter’s Boston office, at 2 Center Plaza, was closed to employees on Friday (as were all company offices). Employees who were laid off received the news through their personal e-mail, and employees whose jobs were not cut were notified through their work e-mail.

Twitter began notifying employees, including some based in the Boston area, about layoffs Friday morning, one week after Elon Musk became the social media company’s new owner.

Twitter has not said how many of its roughly 7,500 employees would be laid off. But according to information obtained by the New York Times, it could be about half of Twitter’s workforce. In addition to the layoffs, several top managers at Twitter have quit over the past few days.

Advertisement

David Smydra, who worked on curation in Twitter’s Boston office, posted a tweet Friday indicating he had been let go. The post was accompanied by a photo of a Massachusetts Powerball ticket.

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

“Meanwhile Powerball is up to $1.5B and when I win, I can cover Twitter’s new debt payments better than Twitter,” he wrote. “Shame they let me go.”

It’s unclear for now how many employees Twitter laid off in Boston.

The source said a number of employees on Twitter’s marketing, curation, and communications teams were impacted, and that prior to the layoff, about 300 employees reported to the Boston office, a number that includes remote workers. The source also said a large number of Twitter’s Boston employees work in engineering roles.

Twitter did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

Twitter established a presence in Boston in 2013 when it bought two local startups: television analytics company Bluefin Labs and mobile-app tool Crashlytics. It combined both companies in an office at 141 Portland St. in Cambridge. (Google acquired Crashlytics and its team from Twitter in 2017.)

Advertisement

In late 2019, right before the pandemic, Twitter leased its larger office space in Boston.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8 and on Instagram @anissagardizy.journalism.