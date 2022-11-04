This breakup has me wondering: Am I a terrible person?

Q. I ended my relationship abruptly two months ago, and it has caused me to question my judgment and character. Every day I brood over my decision and feel hopeless about the future of my love life.

I loved this girl. We were together for eight months and were planning on moving in with each other. But there were a lot of things going on in both of our personal lives that made me feel emotionally overwhelmed and like I couldn’t be there the way she needed. I pulled the plug in the blink of an eye.

In the six weeks leading up to us breaking up, we were consistently arguing, primarily over little things. Arguments would sometimes lead to her asking if I was thinking about breaking up with her, which I wasn’t. But I reached a tipping point when she asked me that question during our final argument, and I told her that we should. And it came to an end.

I want to reach out to her and apologize and tell her that I feel like a coward for the way I ended it, but she has gone no-contact and blocked me on everything. I can’t forgive myself and feel like an awful human. I can’t stop thinking about it every moment. Am I a terrible person?

I feel as though there is no way for me to move on. What do you suggest that I do?

GUILTY

A. I wonder whether the plan to move in together was one of the causes of this breakup. That’s a big step, and the relationship was still pretty new. Perhaps the talk of cohabitation made the stressful parts of life seem bigger.

If you were desperate to get her back, I might tell you to reach out. If you told me, “I’d like to try again, but without so much pressure,” I might advise sending a message. But you don’t want this relationship to continue. Even if you’d done a better job with the breakup, I’m not sure she would have forgiven you in the moment. She would have been upset no matter how you handled it.

You can forgive yourself, though, and consider everything you’ve learned. Now you know you’re not comfortable making a quick decision during an argument. It’s better to walk away and then make plans. You understand that if someone keeps asking, “Are you going to break up with me?,” it could turn into a self-fulfilling prophecy. You can ask a new partner not to frame things that way.

Sometimes these experiences, while awful, make us better at having difficult conversations. That new skill should make you hopeful about the future of your love life.

If she breaks her own no-contact rule (and she might), go for the apology, but for now, process this by yourself and know that if you feel this bad about hurting someone, you’re in a thoughtful place. You’re grieving and guilty because you care quite a bit. That doesn’t sound terrible.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

Apologizing is never the wrong thing to do, but I would suggest hand-writing a note and sending it to her. Just don’t expect things to change as a result. I see two possibilities for why she has gone silent. The first is that she’s so hurt and heartbroken that she can’t talk to you. The second is that she wanted to break up, but couldn’t say the words, so she egged you into doing it, and therefore she got what she wanted and is finished.

OUTOFORDER





You want what you cannot have. It’s driving you crazy that she has blocked you, and it makes her more desirable to you. Let it go.

MMOLIBERTY





Breakups are rarely happy. Sorry, but it was probably the right call, and making a clean break is the better way to go in the end. Move on. And if you want closure, figure out what you can learn from the experience and change yourself. She doesn’t want to hear from you.

PRINCEHANS





You are not a terrible person — impulsive, possibly. I agree the breakup was not so great, but then again, are they ever? Let it go and move on. I am sure she will in time as well.

LEFTYLUCY7





I’m not suggesting she wants to see you, but if you truly want to apologize, there are ways to reach people. If you’re hoping for a reconciliation, an apology is the only way it’s going to happen. And even if you don’t want a reconnect, a genuine apology for acting like a jerk would probably raise her opinion of you.

PRONE2XS





It might help if you got some short-term therapy to deal with whatever is going on in your personal life that made you argumentative. You could also use some communication skills for the future. Hopefully now you realize that it would have been better to talk about your issues together and admit that you were stressed out rather than to argue about little things. You are being overly dramatic thinking that you will never have a love life in the future. Learn from your mistakes.

LEGALLYLIZ2017





Write the letter and burn it. No need to open up old wounds. It is time to forgive yourSELF and move on. Peace/out.

MHOUSTON)!

