Blind date: ‘I was nervous when I saw her! She was beautiful and stylish.’

WHEN SHE IS HAPPIEST: Laughing with friends

WHAT MAKES HER A CATCH? She is funny, has cute curls, and is a good listener.

JILLIAN K.: 24 / design strategist

HER HOBBIES: Printmaking, illustration, crochet

LAST THING SHE READ: The Pun Also Rises — on the history of puns

7 P.M. BURRO BAR, SOUTH END

SKETCH IT OUT

Sarah I was calm because I knew the date would be with a woman, so at least the conversation would be good.

Jillian After chatting with my roommates, we concluded it’s hard to go wrong with a black outfit plus a piece of statement jewelry. I stumbled off the T 20 minutes early and strolled around, pausing to pet a corgi puppy, which I took as a good omen.

Sarah I was nervous when I saw her! She was beautiful and stylish, wearing a turtleneck under a denim dress and super artsy earrings.

Jillian The first thing that caught my eye was her killer mullet and a casual yet composed style — dark, round glasses and layered gold necklaces framed by a black shirt.

HAPPY TALK

Sarah I discovered that Jillian’s a talented artist! She makes miniature zines that are cute and interactive. She had a couple on her and I looked through them. They were great; I was attracted to her talent. We talked about our artistic pursuits. She also likes to run and bake.

Jillian We meandered from small talk about work and hobbies to food and religion and coming out late. She is attending grad school for social work. If she had to pursue something else, it would be comedy—she’s a part of three different improv groups.

Sarah As the conversation flowed, I grew more attracted to my date.

Jillian I felt pretty comfortable on the whole and slightly more so as the date progressed. She was talkative and brought her full self to the conversation.

Sarah We ordered roasted duck, charred octopus, and churros. I liked that she was adventurous with food.

Jillian The only hiccup was the utensils: In the absence of something sharper, we attempted to wrangle duck while wielding butter knives.

Sarah I think there were some points where we were making eye contact and there was definitely some sapphic yearning behind that. Also, she complimented my hair.

Jillian As the night went on, I enjoyed learning more about her. She’s self-aware and cares about connecting with people.

LAST LAUGH

Sarah After dinner, she walked me to my car.

Jillian On the walk back, we passed a gorgeous husky that she stopped to stroke. We exchanged numbers.

Sarah I went for a front-facing hug, but she went for the side hug. That could have meant she felt platonically about me, or maybe that’s just what she was comfortable with at the moment. I tried not to read too far into it.

Jillian We ended up having a semi-awkward side hug (mostly just because I’m an awkward human, sorry Sarah)!

Sarah I think I’d like to ask her out again to see what we are like together in another setting.

Jillian I’m interested in getting to know her more.

POST-MORTEM

Sarah / B+

Jillian / A

