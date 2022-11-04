Design ideas: This playful kids’ bath in Milton is a slam dunk

1 The vanity , made by Dorchester-based woodworker Mark Brunke, is painted Benjamin Moore’s Medici Malachite. The pure white Caesarstone countertop is durable and easy to maintain.

Color Theory’s clients, a Milton family of five, love pop culture of all kinds. They’re also die-hard Boston Celtics fans. So, when it came to remaking the kids’ bath, designers Brad Dufton and Kendra Amin-Dufton wanted to speak their language. The jade green vanity and sunny yellow-framed mirrors hint at the team’s colors. They chose a rainbow of sorbet shades for the other millwork, and set it all against a graphic black and white tile background. “We wanted the bath to be fresh and invigorating to help get their day going,” Dufton says.

2 The designers used exterior house letters in matte black metal as pulls for each child’s drawer. “It goes from oldest to youngest, top to bottom,” Dufton says. “We thought it might help prevent arguments in the morning.”

3 The duo stuck with simple white subway tiles for the shower, stacked vertically (reflected in the mirror), so as not to compete with the patterned tiles on the wall and floor. Matte black plumbing fixtures from Vigo stand out against them.

4 The mirrors with yellow powder-coated metal frames came from Room & Board, and the small towel bar makes perfect use of the space between them.

5 The floating shelves are painted Benjamin Moore’s Myrtle Beach and Luscious. “These watered down hot tones are complementary to the green,” Amin-Dufton says. “They remind me of Sweet Tarts.” The tower cabinet across from the sink (there’s a glimpse of it in the mirror) is painted Benjamin Moore’s Feather Soft.

6 Eight-inch-square tiles from Tile Bar, each with a hand-drawn geometric shape, cover the wall behind the sink and the floor. “We told the contractor to lay them out randomly and not let them repeat,” Dufton says. “However they land, they land.”

Marni Elyse Katz is a contributing editor to the Globe Magazine.