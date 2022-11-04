Five things to do for fun in and around Boston, Nov. 7-Nov. 13

Watch artists go head-to-head at Art Battle Boston, an all-ages event at the Mighty Squirrel Brewing Co., in Waltham. Competitors will participate in three 20-minute rounds to turn blank canvases into art. The finished products will be available for purchase in a silent auction. 6 p.m. Tickets: $20. artbattle.com

Opens Wednesday

Shaking Up Shakespeare

Don’t lose your head — SIX: The Musical opens at the Emerson’s Colonial Theatre in Boston. The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical tells the stories of the six wives of Henry VIII, remixing their traditional historical narratives. Runs through December 31. Recommended for ages 10 and older. Find tickets, starting at $44.75, at emersoncolonialtheatre.com.

Wednesday

Harrowing History

Learn about a tragic, transformative moment in local history when Stephanie Schorow gives a talk from her new book, The Great Boston Fire: The Inferno That Nearly Incinerated the City. In a free event at Central Library in Copley Square, the local author will retell the events that led to the fire 150 years ago. 6 p.m. Registration required at bpl.bibliocommons.com/events.

Opens Friday

Wintry Feeling

Seaport’s winter experience, Snowport, opens for the season, featuring a festive, open-air holiday market with more than 120 vendors. There will also be fun activities, such as iceless curling and a tree market, and a dining area. Free admission. Open daily through December 31. Find hours, more information at bostonseaport.xyz/snowport.

Saturday

Ocean’s Mysteries

Join underwater photographer Keith Ellenbogen for Swimming with Sharks: A Photographic Journey. The lecture at the Harvard Museum of Natural History will take the audience on an adventure through his photographs and stories of his encounters with sharks, whales, and other sea creatures. Recommended for children ages 10 and older. 2 p.m. Free with museum admission, $10-15. Registration required at hmsc.harvard.edu.