Five things to do for fun in and around Boston, Nov. 7-Nov. 13

Monday
Creative Combat
Watch artists go head-to-head at Art Battle Boston, an all-ages event at the Mighty Squirrel Brewing Co., in Waltham. Competitors will participate in three 20-minute rounds to turn blank canvases into art. The finished products will be available for purchase in a silent auction. 6 p.m. Tickets: $20. artbattle.com
Opens Wednesday
Shaking Up Shakespeare
Don’t lose your head — SIX: The Musical opens at the Emerson’s Colonial Theatre in Boston. The Tony Award-winning Broadway musical tells the stories of the six wives of Henry VIII, remixing their traditional historical narratives. Runs through December 31. Recommended for ages 10 and older. Find tickets, starting at $44.75, at emersoncolonialtheatre.com.
Advertisement
Wednesday
Harrowing History
Learn about a tragic, transformative moment in local history when Stephanie Schorow gives a talk from her new book, The Great Boston Fire: The Inferno That Nearly Incinerated the City. In a free event at Central Library in Copley Square, the local author will retell the events that led to the fire 150 years ago. 6 p.m. Registration required at bpl.bibliocommons.com/events.
Opens Friday
Wintry Feeling
Seaport’s winter experience, Snowport, opens for the season, featuring a festive, open-air holiday market with more than 120 vendors. There will also be fun activities, such as iceless curling and a tree market, and a dining area. Free admission. Open daily through December 31. Find hours, more information at bostonseaport.xyz/snowport.
Saturday
Ocean’s Mysteries
Join underwater photographer Keith Ellenbogen for Swimming with Sharks: A Photographic Journey. The lecture at the Harvard Museum of Natural History will take the audience on an adventure through his photographs and stories of his encounters with sharks, whales, and other sea creatures. Recommended for children ages 10 and older. 2 p.m. Free with museum admission, $10-15. Registration required at hmsc.harvard.edu.
Advertisement