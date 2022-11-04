For sale: Fall back to sleep in these houses in Back Bay and Quincy

CONDO FEE $207 a month

BEDROOMS 0 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $555,000 in 2017

PROS This pet-friendly studio with central air, hardwood floors, and high ceilings is in an 1899 brownstone, and sits a block from the Public Garden and the Arthur Fiedler Footbridge to the Esplanade. Enter into the galley kitchen, which is remodeled with quartz counters, white Shaker-style cabinets, and stainless appliances. The newer bath at right has beadboard wainscoting and tropical-motif wallpaper. A large arched window, flanked by built-in shelves and cabinets, is the focal point of the living and dining area. Folding French doors open to a bedroom nook with built-in storage cubbies. Shared laundry facilities are in the hallway, and there’s a garden space out front. CONS Unit is at basement level.

The bedroom nook is behind folding French doors. Handout

Barrie Stavis, Keller Williams Realty, 978-973-3229, stevencohenteam.com

$799,000

145 MILTON STREET / QUINCY

The exterior of 145 Milton Street, Quincy. Handout

SQUARE FEET 1,421

LOT SIZE 0.13 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR Unknown price in 1969

PROS This 1925 Colonial occupies a corner lot in a quiet neighborhood between the Wollaston Red Line station and the shops of East Milton Square. Step through a mudroom with bay windows and into the living room with fireplace and hardwood floors. Past the dining room, the older kitchen boasts some vintage charm, including an arched alcove with banquette seating, and a flip-down ironing board cabinet. A nearby half bath rounds out the first floor. Upstairs, there’s a built-in linen cabinet in the hall; three bedrooms, one with a sleeping alcove, share a bath. There’s laundry in the partially finished basement. Outside, there’s lots of yard space and a one-car garage. CONS Could use some cosmetic updates.

The home's three bedrooms, one with a sleeping alcove, share a bath. Handout

Amy Rees, Coldwell Banker, 508-250-4293, amyreesrealtor.com

