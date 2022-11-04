21-year-old man dies, another injured, after rollover crash in Brockton

A 21-year-old man died and another was injured after they were involved in a rollover crash in Brockton Friday night, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said.

The crash happened at 500 Center St. at about 5 p.m., the office said in a statement posted on Twitter. The crash is under investigation by Brockton police and State Police.

State Police referred all questions to the Plymouth district attorney’s office and the Brockton police.