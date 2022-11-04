fb-pixel Skip to main content

21-year-old man dies, another injured, after rollover crash in Brockton

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated November 4, 2022, 43 minutes ago

A 21-year-old man died and another was injured after they were involved in a rollover crash in Brockton Friday night, the Plymouth district attorney’s office said.

The crash happened at 500 Center St. at about 5 p.m., the office said in a statement posted on Twitter. The crash is under investigation by Brockton police and State Police.

State Police referred all questions to the Plymouth district attorney’s office and the Brockton police.

Darren Duarte, director of communications and outreach for the Brockton police, referred a request for comment to the statement released by prosecutors.

No further information was available late Friday night

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

