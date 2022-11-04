Abrupt resignations leave one man running the Halifax Select Board on his own

Since late August, when the two other members of the Select Board and the Halifax town administrator resigned in a single day, Selig has been the only elected official in charge of daily operations of the town of nearly 8,000, running the Select Board’s biweekly meetings solo.

At the last October meeting of the Halifax Select Board, Jonathan Selig made a motion to appoint a new member to a town committee. Then, in the same breath, Selig seconded his own motion before putting it to a vote.

“It’s a little strange, I’m not going to lie,” the surviving selectman said in an interview. “Believe it or not, I’m starting to get the hang of being a one-man band here.”

While the situation in Halifax is unusual, how the town got there is not, and reflects the increasingly confrontational, uncompromising tone that has ruptured civic life in the country. And just as the continued onslaught from the hard right over the 2020 presidential results has prompted waves of local election officials to quit, the dispute in Halifax has undermined some of the most basic operations of government.

The conflict here was triggered by a proposed renovation to a cranberry bog that residents said would overwhelm their neighborhood. The backlash became so intense that three town officials abruptly quit.

First to go was Town Administrator Marty Golightly, who tendered his resignation the morning of Aug. 25, after weeks of harsh criticism over the Morse Brothers cranberry bog project, which would have required the excavation and transport of thousands of pounds of earth, according to The Plympton-Halifax-Kingston Express.

Golightly, who had been appointed to a four-year position in mid-July, told the Globe that, “It wasn’t the right fit,” but declined to comment further.

At increasingly hostile meetings from April to August, neighbors of the bog shouted over representatives from Morse Brothers and the Select Board. Residents argued that the stream of dump trucks — more than 100 trips a day — could damage the road, endanger children, contaminate the water supply, and bring down the value of surrounding homes. Some went as far as making unsubstantiated claims that the bog project was a coverup for a strip mine.

The company argued the changes were necessary to modernize its cranberry harvest. But after months of debate, the firm pulled its application in early August, although it reserved the right to move smaller quantities of earth under the town’s “right to farm” laws.

The bog remains operational, according to a representative of the company who declined to comment on the situation.

The day of Golightly’s resignation, the board convened an emergency meeting, where then-chair Ashley DiSesa called Golightly “an amazing human being” and said she was “sorry that our town is very toxic.”

DiSesa added that she endured a “storm” of misogyny, sexual harassment, and underestimation “by a select group of loud-mouth residents” during her tenure, before tendering her own resignation, effective within the hour. Co-chair Alexander Meade said he had been threatened, verbally attacked, and at one point needed to use an alternate exit to evade an angry crowd outside Town Hall. Mead submitted his resignation, effective at the end of the meeting.

That meeting lasted about four minutes.

“I was floored when that meeting was over,” Selig said. “I was sat there, by myself, just wondering what just happened.”

Meade declined to comment on what prompted his resignation. DiSesa could not be reached.

For now, Town Accountant Sandra Nolan is acting as Halifax’s top official until after the two vacant selectmen seats are filled by special election Nov. 8, and the new members can help Selig find a new town administrator.

Nolan said she, too, felt blindsided by the political storm.

Usually, members of the Select Board stay on for three or four terms, she said. But she has noticed Halifax has had a harder time getting residents to fill the town’s many volunteer positions, while the temperature around controversial issues has only gotten hotter.

“There’s always those people in town who don’t want the town to change,” Nolan said. “But I’ve not gotten the hostility that [the officials who resigned] said they experienced.”

In the months since, Nolan said the town’s skeleton-crew government has been doing the best it can and is operating fairly smoothly, although she looks forward to passing the role of town administrator to the next appointee.

Selig said running the Select Board has similarly gone almost normally, even if the meetings have their awkward moments. He said the remaining town government — which also includes a number of paid administrators — has been mostly focused on rubber-stamp items such as paying bills, filling payroll, and “making sure the lights stay on.”

Halifax has been operating with a one-man Select Board since August with Jonathan Selig (center rear) running the show. He conducted a 9 a.m. meeting with department heads on the second floor of Town Hall on Thursday. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Selig appointed two new members to the town’s Beautification Committee, which he said was struggling to meet its quorum. The selectman said there are also two new officers cleared to join the Halifax Police Department, but he did not want to swear them in alone.

Police Chief Joao Chaves said Selig could swear them in himself in an emergency, but while staffing has been at “a difficult level” since the end of June, the new officers are not urgently needed. Chaves said the department also needs a new animal control officer, but that can also wait until after the board is refilled.

The most recent meeting, on Oct. 25, was Selig’s last solo act — the “swan song,” he called it. The newly filled board will meet Nov. 9, the day after the special election. In a text, he said finding a new town administrator will be the board’s “probably priority #1.”

Dennis Carman, a longtime Halifax resident who has previously served on the town’s Finance Committee and as the town moderator, said he was running for the shorter of the two vacant terms to “provide a bridge” to a more stable administration. He said the town needs to clearly define the role of its Select Board.

“It’s not for any of us to chart a specific course for the town,” Carman said. “When there are decisions that need to be made, [the board must] try to make them in line with what people want for the town.”

John Bruno, the only candidate running for the longer term, was a selectman for 15 years and the town moderator for nearly a decade. When he stepped down, he was happy to hand off the role, “which hasn’t worked out exactly as I had hoped it would,” he said with a laugh.

“They’ve got to remember that the reason they are there is to look out for the people that elected them,” Bruno said. “I’d like to get us back into that mode.”

As he adjourned that Oct. 25 meeting, Selig let a smile creep onto his face. “The next meeting here for the board of selectmen will be with three selectmen,” he said.

“You’re going to need a bigger table,” someone from the crowd called out.

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dekool01.