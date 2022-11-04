Acton business offers $5,000 reward for help identifying hit and run driver that critically injured 13-year-old boy

The boy was in the crosswalk when he was struck by the vehicle in the area of Great Road near Harris Street at about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, the Globe reported . He was taken by ambulance to the Wetherbee Street fields and then flown to a Boston-area hospital via medical helicopter.

The reward is being offered by Jeff Bursaw, the 4th-generation owner of Bursaw Gas and Oil on Great Road, Acton police said in a statement. The boy’s older brother works for Bursaw and is considered a “valued employee.”

A business owner in Acton is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification of a hit and run driver who struck and seriously injured a 13-year-old boy, police said Friday.

He was in critical but stable condition as of Friday, police said.

Investigators obtained video surveillance from a local business and released it in the statement Thursday night.

“Police are interested in any information the public has on a sedan seen passing through the area, and a dark-colored sport utility vehicle that passed through a short time earlier,” the statement said.

Bursaw said that the news of what happened brought him to tears.

“The driver hasn’t been identified yet so I want to try to rustle the leaves up a little bit,” Bursaw said. “Somebody out there has to know something and hopefully this will help prompt them to come forward.”

Anyone with information on this incident, or information on the vehicle involved, should call Acton Police at 978-929-7711, police said.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.