Ch. 5 reporter Janet Wu announces retirement

“For nearly five decades, I’ve had the privilege of reporting on the most significant news stories and political events in Massachusetts and hopefully I have gained the trust of viewers and respect of politicians while covering the political stories that personally impact their lives,” Wu said in the statement. “I’ve covered 12 gubernatorial administrations and countless other statewide and congressional races. It is simply time to move on.”

The station confirmed Wu’s retirement, effective at the end of the calendar year, in a statement posted to the Channel 5 website.

Legendary television news reporter Janet Wu will retire from her job at WCVB-TV at the end of the year, capping a nearly five-decade run at the heart of the station’s political coverage that vexed corrupt lawmakers and captivated audiences.

Mayor Michelle Wu of Boston will honor Janet Wu — the first Asian American and first woman to serve as a Massachusetts State House reporter — by declaring Sunday “Janet Wu Day” during her appearance on the station’s “On The Record” program.

“Janet is an incredibly talented and highly-regarded journalist who has made countless contributions to WCVB and to the community over the course of her legendary career and as a longtime member of NewsCenter 5,” Kyle I. Grimes, WCVB Channel 5′s president and general manager, said in the statement.

Wu joined Channel 5 in 1983 as a State House and investigative reporter and later became the station’s political reporter, playing a key role in the outlet’s political coverage ever since, according to the statement. Since 2008, she has has also co-hosted “On The Record,” a weekly political interview and roundtable disucssion panel, with Channel 5 anchor Ed Harding.

“[Wu’s] knowledge and expertise have been valuable resources, and her tenacity in holding politicians accountable as well as her commitment to our communities have set a powerful example for investigative and political journalists everywhere,” said Margaret Cronan, the WCVB Channel 5 news director.

According to the statement, in December 2020, Wu was inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Boston/New England Chapter’s Silver Circle, a distinction given to people with at least 25 years of noteworthy contributions to the television industry and community.

Wu and WCVB’s political unit received an Emmy Award in 2015 in the Continuing Coverage – No Time Limit category recognizing the station’s political coverage during the 2014 campaign season.

In 2015, Wu received the Inspiration Award from the Asian Community Development Corporation for her work as a political reporter. She also received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree from Emerson College in 2011, and in 2010, she was inducted into the Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame, the statement said.

“An incredible run by local broadcast icon Janet Wu, who has spent 50 years as a TV journalist in Boston,” Boston Business Journal Executive Editor Doug Banks said via Twitter Friday.

Wu told the Globe in March 2021 that she looked forward to traveling more in the future and to visiting destinations on her bucket list, including the Galapagos Islands.

“I want to see the animals, and it’s one of the unspoiled regions of the world. I’ve also never been to Machu Picchu and would like to go there, too,” Wu said at the time. “Before I die, I want to go to some of these places that haven’t been as touched by civilization as other places have been.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.