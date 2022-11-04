City inching towards reparations commission

The original ordinance filed by Mejia last February outlines a 15-member body, including 10 from a pool of applicants selected by the city; and one to each represent the Boston NAACP, New Democracy Coalition, Embrace Boston, UMass Boston Africana Studies Department, and Encuentro Diaspora Afro.

“We’re almost at the finish line,” said City Councilor Julia Mejia, the ordinance’s sponsor.

The Boston City Council is inching closer to a vote on a proposal to study reparations for Boston’s Black residents.

In a work session Thursday, councilors amended the proposal to specify that the group’s members should have a wide range of lived experiences that could help inform what repair would look like.

Mejia said she intended to bring the proposal up for a vote last June, but a special election, budget season, and redistricting threw off that timeline. Now, Mejia’s aiming for the end of the legislative cycle, Dec. 14.

Mejia said other cities’ policies often serve as models “that we can point to and say, ‘if so-and-so can do it, we can, too.’” But she said because few cities have enacted reparations policies, the council has to start from scratch.

There’s also another layer of complexity that comes with legislation that tackles race, Mejia said.

“For decades, people have been talking about reparations across the country, and even on the federal level, it has yet to pass,” Mejia said. “Conversations around reparations and issues of race can take a little longer.”

City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson, who’s cosponsoring the ordinance, said proponents also want to make sure the commission builds on the work that Boston community activists, researchers, and experts have already done, and that the appointments reflect a comprehensive group of perspectives.

“Some people do research, some people do policy, but that doesn’t mean they bring the context of experience and wisdom that other people may bring to the table,” Fernandes Anderson said.

Over the years, local elected officials have pitched reparative justice plans to no avail. Late state senator Bill Owens in the 1980s pressed the state to offer reparations to Massachusetts residents descended from enslaved Black Americans. Yvette Modestin, Encuentro Diaspora Afro’s founder and director, recalled seeing people laugh or wince when late City Councilor Chuck Turner talked about local reparations, Modestin told the Globe earlier this year.

Last June, Boston issued a formal apology for its participation in the trans-Atlantic slave trade. But that’s just the first step in a 10-point reparative process suggested by the National African American Reparations Commission.

Some municipalities in the state, and across the country, have made some progress, though. In July, Amherst councilmembers earmarked an initial $2 million for a reparative justice fund. Sixteen residents in the college town of Evanston, Ill. received $25,000 grants this year for home repairs, mortgage payments, or down payments on a house. The Providence City Council approved a $10 million reparations budget last month.

And last year, members of the Cambridge City Council proposed a pilot reparations program that funnels a portion of cannabis tax revenue to Black residents.

The state of California’s reparations task force issued recommendations for reparations in a 500-page report last June, including tuition assistance, grants, and cash grants.

When convening in September, economic consultants for the task force tried to quantify the financial impact of harm done, and found that incarcerated Black residents had performed $124,678 worth of unpaid prison labor on a per person basis; Black people who lived in the state between 1933 and 1977 experienced a housing wealth gap of $223,239 because of discriminatory lending and housing policies; and Black residents experienced a life expectancy gap due to health care disparities worth $127,226 a year.

This fall Gov. Gavin Newsom killed a bill that would have given the task force more time to do its work; task force members and reparations advocates feared an extension would delay any progress.





Tiana Woodard is a Report for America corps member covering Black neighborhoods. She can be reached at tiana.woodard@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @tianarochon.