A doctor examines his profession, and his choices

No doctor enters the medical profession expecting to be unkind or to make mistakes. But because of the complexity of our medical system and because doctors are human, they often find themselves acting much less kindly than they would like to. Meanwhile, patients don’t intend to beat themselves up. Yet, they often look to the medical system not just for relief not only from physical symptoms but also from self-blame. Part memoir and part critique of medical training and practice, the book’s essays touch on poverty, racism, class inequality and leave the reader with new knowledge of and insights into what we might hope for, and what might go wrong, or right, in the most intimate clinical moments.

This excerpt was adapted from “Accidental Kindness: A Doctor’s Notes on Empathy” by best-selling author Michael Stein — a primary care physician, researcher, and chair of the Department of Health Law, Policy, and Management at Boston University School of Public Health — and is reprinted here by permission. Prior to his appointment at Boston University, Stein served as Professor of Medicine and Director of the Behavioral Medicine and Addiction Research at Brown University. His book offers a series of essays examining the often conflicting goals of patients and their doctors.

Soon after I turned 50, I made a mistake in my medical office and deeply hurt a patient. I said something I shouldn’t have, and I knew it immediately. Beatriz had been my patient for many years, and what I said was unkind and probably unforgivable; I certainly couldn’t forgive myself.

Not long after, and perhaps as a result of this first mistake, I uncharacteristically made two other small but notable errors in judgment with patients. In the aftermath, I decided to take a month off from my primary care medicine practice.

I was already the author of six novels, so I began to write as a means of discovery and recovery, and as an attempt to make sense of what I had done. When I returned to doctoring, I started the long process of remorse, and over the next years I took notes on moments and experiences of kindness and unkindness, of forgiveness and unforgiveness, that occurred during my clinical University of North Carolina Press hours.

I thought about how my patients viewed me, which ones gave me the benefit of the doubt, which ones I had to convince about the rightness of my ideas, which ones I softened or grew tougher around. I sought medical and psychological research that might explain my feelings and behavior. I thought about my medical training. I thought about my father, who had died one night in an emergency room when I was 13 years old—the event that drove me toward medicine but that also was at the root of my impossible need to be flawless in my medical activities and my difficulty with self-forgiveness.

I wrote in search of coherence. Writing is remembering.

We will all be patients sooner or later. In an emergency, we want our doctors to be decisive, efficient, and competent, and to take on the weightiest of decisions with us and on our behalf.

Most doctor visits are not emergencies, though—they are literally “primary” care; and for these routine interactions, while we still want a doctor’s time, attention, and presence, we are also looking for advice and relief, safety and approval. Hurting, betrayed by our bodies, we think of chronic illness in terms of cause and condemnation, and we believe a doctor can at least partly relieve our self-blame, shame, and sense of inadequacy. We want our doctors to offer kindness under any of its many names—generosity, empathy, caring, compassion, benevolence, humanity.

I started collecting the stories of patients, and what I found was that their doctors often do not give enough—enough touch or care or reassurance or time—and that they are right to ask for more. But I also found that sometimes the truth hurts patients, even if it’s kindly meant. I have come to believe that kindness results from an intuition of how much truth to give at any moment, how best to share it, something I never would have guessed when I started medical school.

When I reconsider how doctors are trained and what would lead us to be kind or unkind, I wonder whether unkindness—which can be as damaging as other medical errors—is a natural outgrowth of doctors’ education. Maybe some people are born kind and forgiving; certainly others have to be taught and to try harder. If kindness is the ability to bear the vulnerability of others and oneself, was I ever taught this in my years of schooling?

What I learned after leaving school was that kindness, unlike the rest of medicine, requires a fresh response and an effort to see clearly and feel directly, even when it is impossible to predict whether and how it will be received at all.

Doctors are good at figuring things out, but even better at assigning blame. Patients make big messes of themselves, often caused by the conditions of their lives—the violence at home, the damaged stairs that make them fall, the cigarettes that lessen their anxiety but leave them short of breath—giving doctors plenty of opportunities to reproach, question, reprimand, castigate. Patients, ill, broken, sometimes think badly of themselves.

And each day doctors must decide to blame or to be merciful. It shouldn’t be a difficult choice—doctors are asked (and paid) to accept life as it presents itself and practice kindness anyway—but it is.

Doctors live in a world of slow-motion crises, self-centered fear, and saving people. Doctors deal each day with tales of the worried, sullen, skeptical, dissipated, desperate. Sometimes we get

weakened by others’ troubles. Sometimes we simply stop paying attention. Sometimes we misunderstand a need. Doctors hurt patients not only with needles and catheters but also with words and terseness and errors in judgment, and patients have the right to understand why.

Five years after Beatriz, I met a doctor who’d made a different kind of mistake; I also met his injured patient, who taught me about forgiveness and the miracle of apology, given and accepted; sometimes a patient can relieve their doctor’s guilt. After hearing their story, I began to awaken to the many forms kindness can take. This patient, by sharing her story, allowed me to start to forgive myself for my error with Beatriz. It was among the hardest things I’ve ever done.

Mistakes happen. For most of my life I’d harbored the belief that my father died as a result of a medical mistake. But this injured patient taught me that you can change your emotional relationship to what happened. That is the premise of forgiveness. Forgiveness is the radical form of kindness that incorporates the past. Forgiveness is messy, heartbreaking, and transforming, and we humans are hungry for it. Reaching the ideal of forgiveness has certain requirements for patients and doctors (and sometimes sons). But kindness and forgiveness are good practice.

Early during my first year of medical school, I completed a questionnaire that a graduate student was circulating for her thesis. Her survey included the question “Would you rather be intelligent or kind?” The answer was obvious to me and took not a second’s thought: I checked “intelligent.” I was, after all, beginning medical school, and intelligence was what I needed, what mattered.

Looking back, the entirety of my career has been a slow understanding that I checked the wrong box.

This excerpt, which was published with permission, is from “Accidental Kindness: A Doctor’s Notes on Empathy” by Michael Stein. Copyright © 2022, www.uncpress.org.