Fall River police officer seriously injured in hit-and-run crash

A Fall River police officer was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash while the officer was conducting a traffic stop Friday night, officials said.
The officer was struck at 7:54 p.m. near Robeson and Delcar streets by a vehicle that “fled the scene immediately after,” police said in a statement.
He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with serious injuries, according to the statement.
“An update on his status is not available at this time,” the statement said.
Police are investigating. The department asks that anyone with information about the crash call investigators at 508-676-8511 or the anonymous tip line at 508-672-TIPS (8477).
