fb-pixel Skip to main content

Fall River police officer seriously injured in hit-and-run crash

By Jeremy C. Fox Globe Correspondent,Updated November 4, 2022, 47 minutes ago

A Fall River police officer was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash while the officer was conducting a traffic stop Friday night, officials said.

The officer was struck at 7:54 p.m. near Robeson and Delcar streets by a vehicle that “fled the scene immediately after,” police said in a statement.

He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital in Providence with serious injuries, according to the statement.

“An update on his status is not available at this time,” the statement said.

Police are investigating. The department asks that anyone with information about the crash call investigators at 508-676-8511 or the anonymous tip line at 508-672-TIPS (8477).

Advertisement

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video