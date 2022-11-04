Forget politics for a minute. Let’s talk Friars basketball.

Since next week is going to be dominated by political coverage, I asked my friend Kevin McNamara, one of the region’s top college basketball reporters, to share some thoughts on this year’s Friars.

PC hosts Rider Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at The AMP, and if you send me a selfie from the game with your “I voted” sticker on, you just might make it into Rhode Map sometime next week.

There are four days until (Election Day) opening night for the Providence College men’s basketball team.

McNamara is the host of the KevinMc Sports Hour every weeknight from 5 to 7 p.m. on 790-AM The Score, and from 6 to 7 p.m. on WPRO-AM. All shows are available here. You can read all of his local college hoops coverage here.

Advertisement

Q: We’re coming off a season where the Friars had a one-point lead with less than six minutes to go in the Sweet 16 against Kansas, the eventual national champion. What are the best-case and worst-case scenarios for this year’s team?

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

McNamara: This is probably not a Sweet 16 team, but the NCAA Tournament is a crap shoot and the trick is getting in. This team has eight new players, many who’ve already played high-level college basketball but have found a new home in Friartown. If Ed Cooley can bring the group together and form the required chemistry, this is an NCAA team. The worst-case? The depth of the Big East squeezes PC into the NIT.

Q: There are lots of new faces on this year’s team. Which player is the crowd at The AMP likely to fall in love with?

McNamara: Bryce Hopkins is a transfer from Kentucky and who would have played meaningful minutes for John Calipari. At Providence, he can blossom into an All-Big East player, maybe as soon as this season. He owns NBA buzz.

Advertisement

Q: Is there a non-conference game early in the season that will give us a good idea of who this team will be?

McNamara: Mohegan Sun has been transformed into Friartown South a few times in the Cooley Era, and that will come in handy Nov. 19-20 at the Hall of Fame Tipoff. A first round game vs. Miami marks one of the two toughest non-league games (at No. 14 Texas Christian is first).

Q: Give us the lay of the land in the Big East. Creighton, who PC hosts on Valentine’s Day, is considered the favorite. Villanova is always a good team, but they’ve got a new coach. What should we expect from the conference this season?

McNamara: The Big East has four new coaches and Villanova’s Kyle Neptune is the least experienced. Watch out for Xavier and its new coach Sean Miller. He’s the older brother of Rhody’s Archie Miller and inherits a team that could win the league. Creighton is stacked and ranked No. 9 in the polls!

Q: Let’s finish up with predictions:

1) What’s PC’s record at the end of the season?

2) Where will they finish in the Big East Tournament?

3) Are they dancing in March?

McNamara: I hate predictions, but anything for the Rhode Map.

20-11, 11-9 Big East. They will need a W at Madison Square Garden to get off the bubble and Jared Bynum will hit a 3-pointer to beat Seton Hall and grab that win. Mark the Friars down for Ed Cooley’s seventh NCAA Tourney in 11 years.

Advertisement

This story first appeared in Rhode Map, our free newsletter about Rhode Island that also contains information about local events, data about the coronavirus in the state, and more. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.