Groveland police plan to “Stuff-A-Cruiser” with donations for local food pantry, homeless veterans

Groveland police will be stuffing two police cruisers with socks and non-perishable food items to help a local food bank and homeless veterans Saturday, officials said.
The department is hosting a “Stuff-A-Cruiser” food and sock drive to benefit the Sacred Hearts Food Bank and Haverhill Homeless Veterans , Groveland police said in a statement.
The drive will be held In front of the Groveland Police Station, 181 Main St. from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The department is accepting non-perishable food items including canned fruit, veggies, soups, and baked beans, as well as boxed items such as stuffing mix, potatoes and yams, and dry cereal, police said. Any new socks that are donated will be given to Haverhill Homeless Veterans.
“Residents are encouraged to donate anything they are able to ahead of the holiday season,” the statement said.
The donations will be dropped off and then placed in the trunk and back seats of the cruiser, a spokesperson for the department said in an e-mail. The items are typically transferred during the day to a large van as the cruisers fill up, the spokesperson said.
