Groveland police plan to “Stuff-A-Cruiser” with donations for local food pantry, homeless veterans

Groveland police will be stuffing two police cruisers with socks and non-perishable food items to help a local food bank and homeless veterans Saturday, officials said.

The department is hosting a “Stuff-A-Cruiser” food and sock drive to benefit the Sacred Hearts Food Bank and Haverhill Homeless Veterans , Groveland police said in a statement.

The drive will be held In front of the Groveland Police Station, 181 Main St. from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.