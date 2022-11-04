How abortion rates changed after Dobbs

The analytical polling website FiveThirtyEight demonstrated how a few states are absorbing patients from states that banned abortion, although there was notably little change across New England.

First came a report from WeCount, a research project led by the Society of Family Planning, that surveyed abortion providers nationally to explore shifts among states. That found there were 10,670 fewer abortions in the two months following the Dobbs decision , compared to pre-Dobbs estimates.

This week brought a flurry of abortion data, as various studies examined how the rate has dropped since state bans began.

But those analyses didn’t account for abortions obtained illegally, and another study suggested that a surge in demand for abortion pills in states that have banned their use might be offsetting the decline.

A study released Tuesday in the medical journal JAMA looked at orders for abortion pills from Aid Access, an overseas provider that skirts state laws, and found an increase of nearly 120 percent. (Note, that’s orders and doesn’t track how many people received or took the pills.)

A New York Times analysis of both studies estimated that such shipments offset the impact of abortion bans, leading to a nationwide reduction of only about 2 percent in the first two months after the Supreme Court ruling.

Conclusion: You can bet that Aid Access will be facing new pressure from anti-abortion campaigns any moment now.

The doctor who treated a 10-year-old abortion patient is back in the news

The Indiana doctor who made waves with her disturbing report over the summer — that she’d treated a 10-year-old rape victim who was unable to get an abortion in Ohio — is back in the news and on the offensive.

Dr. Caitlin Bernard, an Indianapolis obstetrician-gynecologist, is suing Indiana’s attorney general to block him from using consumer complaints to examine patients’ medical records. When the upsetting news about the child rape victim broke, Attorney General Todd Rokita said he would investigate whether Bernard violated any child abuse notification or abortion reporting laws. Bernard told CBS Evening News what her experience has been like in the aftermath.

Wild horses

Are Democrats regretting picking horses yet?

In New Hampshire, as in other states, Democrats poured millions into GOP primary races trying to promote the least mainstream Republican in the field. In some cases, they succeeded. Don Bolduc, the antiabortion, on-again-off-again election denier, won the Republican primary and is now closing in on incumbent Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan, the Globe’s Abdallah Fayyad reports.

“They clearly thought that he was the easiest Republican candidate for Hassan to beat,” he writes. “But if you go to his events, you can see that the Democrats made a mistake.”

This one involves Hillary Clinton. A political ad. And a federal investigation.

A Missouri hospital that denied a woman an abortion when her water broke very prematurely has triggered what appears to be the first investigation under the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act. That’s the law the Justice Department cited in July, asserting that it preempts state abortion bans and requires doctors to perform an abortion if it’s necessary to stabilize a patient. (A Texas judge didn’t agree, but one in Idaho did).

Now the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services confirms that an investigation under that law is underway at Freeman Hospital in Joplin, where Mylissa Farmer went when her water broke at 17 weeks and five days. Given the circumstances, and a zero percent chance of her fetus surviving, doctors recommended terminating the pregnancy, but couldn’t under Missouri’s abortion ban, which was the first in the nation to be declared on June 24, the day of the Dobbs ruling.

Farmer, who ended up traveling to Illinois, spoke to the Springfield News-Leader and in a devastating political ad criticizing Missouri’s Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt, who is running for the US Senate. Schmitt ushered in the ban, which includes an exception for medical emergencies that her circumstances didn’t quite meet.

As Farmer described it to the News-Leader, her options were to wait for the fetal heartbeat to stop, “or for infection to set in or for me to bleed to death. We didn’t like those options.”

Farmer appeared in a campaign ad for Schmitt’s opponent, Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine, with harsh words for the Republican: “Eric Schmitt doesn’t care about women like me.”

What Schmitt definitely didn’t care for was the ad. He tried to have it pulled off the air, arguing it’s inaccurate because it says women could go to prison for having an abortion (arguable) and that the law allows for exceptions to protect a woman’s health. (Read the delivery room, Eric.)

The alarming twist in the story is that Farmer’s friends tried to discourage her from having an abortion, despite the risks to her health and the insurmountable odds of the baby surviving. Friends told her that she “could give birth at 17 weeks, that they knew people who have done it, that I was killing my child,” she told the News-Leader.

Let’s just note, no one knows someone who has successfully given birth at 17 weeks. Medical advancements have raised the survival rate for ever-younger premature infants. But viability is still not feasible before 22 weeks at the earliest.

All that said, the story that took off on social media was that Farmer herself was being investigated, leading to Tweets from horrified women, including Hillary Clinton, and a fact-check clarifying that the hospital was the target of the investigation, not the patient.

And all that said, Missouri is a red state and Schmitt is leading most polls by 10 points, as StatNews points out in a piece on the awkward art of campaigning on abortion in Missouri.

What I’m reading

Mobile abortion clinics are becoming a thing — National Public Radio

The ex-wife of a Michigan Supreme Court Justice key to a recent abortion ruling just revealed that he helped her get an abortion in college — CBS News

What I’m watching

Call Jane, a fictionalized movie about the Jane Collective that helped women get abortions before Roe v. Wade.

What I’m listening to

Audio of an actual abortion, which has caused quite a stir, especially among opponents — Michigan Radio

