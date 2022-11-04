Interstate 93 in Methuen partially reopens after early morning rollover crash

The southbound lanes of Interstate 93 in Methuen reopened shortly before 7 a.m. Friday following an early morning rollover crash that left one person with life-threatening injuries and briefly closed the highway in both directions, according to MassDOT and State Police.

The crash took place near Roosevelt Circle, Exit 24, around 4:30 a.m., and the highway was closed in both directions while a medical helicopter was used to transport one person to an area hospital, MassDOT and State Police tweeted.