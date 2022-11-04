Interstate 93 in Methuen partially reopens after early morning rollover crash

The southbound lanes of Interstate 93 in Methuen reopened shortly before 7 a.m. Friday following an early morning rollover crash that left one person with life-threatening injuries and briefly closed the highway in both directions, according to MassDOT and State Police.
The crash took place near Roosevelt Circle, Exit 24, around 4:30 a.m., and the highway was closed in both directions while a medical helicopter was used to transport one person to an area hospital, MassDOT and State Police tweeted.
Troopers, Fire Dept and EMS on scene, Rt 93 south at Roosevelt Circle exit for single-vehicle crash with life-threatening injuries to driver. Both sides of 93 currently closed as medical helicopter is on the ground preparing for transport. SB closures will extend to AM commute.— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 4, 2022
The northbound side of the highway reopened after the helicopter was cleared, while the southbound lanes reopened around 7a.m. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Update: two left lanes open SB. https://t.co/uxIKYyv254— Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) November 4, 2022
No further information is currently available.
This is a developing story.
