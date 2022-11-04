fb-pixel Skip to main content

Interstate 93 in Methuen partially reopens after early morning rollover crash

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated November 4, 2022, 33 minutes ago

The southbound lanes of Interstate 93 in Methuen reopened shortly before 7 a.m. Friday following an early morning rollover crash that left one person with life-threatening injuries and briefly closed the highway in both directions, according to MassDOT and State Police.

The crash took place near Roosevelt Circle, Exit 24, around 4:30 a.m., and the highway was closed in both directions while a medical helicopter was used to transport one person to an area hospital, MassDOT and State Police tweeted.

The northbound side of the highway reopened after the helicopter was cleared, while the southbound lanes reopened around 7a.m. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

No further information is currently available.

This is a developing story.





