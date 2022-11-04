Man arrested for allegedly firing gun on Halloween night in Roxbury

A 23-year-old man was arrested Friday for allegedly firing a gunshot that nearly struck a man and damaged a home on Halloween night in Roxbury, Boston police said.

Jiovvany Matosof Roxbury face charges including assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and unlawful possession of a firearm, Boston police said in a statement. He was arrested on a warrant in the area of McGreevey Way in Roxbury at 9:30 a.m.