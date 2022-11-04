Man arrested for allegedly firing gun on Halloween night in Roxbury

A 23-year-old man was arrested Friday for allegedly firing a gunshot that nearly struck a man and damaged a home on Halloween night in Roxbury, Boston police said.
Jiovvany Matosof Roxbury face charges including assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and unlawful possession of a firearm, Boston police said in a statement. He was arrested on a warrant in the area of McGreevey Way in Roxbury at 9:30 a.m.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 45 Horadan Way at 7:21 p.m. Monday, police said. A man was almost struck by the gunfire and a nearby residence sustained ballistic damage.
Advertisement
No injuries were reported, police said. Matos is scheduled to appear in Roxbury Division of Boston Municipal Court.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.