Motorcyclist flown to Boston hospital after crash in Salem

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated November 4, 2022, 55 minutes ago
A medical helicopter landed on a field at Salem Willows Friday evening to transport the crash victim to a Boston hospital.Kathy McCabe/

A motorcyclist was seriously injured and had to be flown to a Boston hospital after they were involved in a crash with a car in Salem Friday evening, police said.

The crash happened on the James Ayube Memorial Bypass Road at about 5:45 p.m., Salem Police Sergeant Gilbert Priddy said.

A medical helicopter landed at a field at Salem Willows around 6:30 p.m. There was a large presence of first responders.

The motorcyclist was in critical condition shortly after 8 p.m.

The bypass road runs parallel to Bridge Street. The roadway has since reopened, Priddy said.

The crash is under investigation.

No further information was available.

Kathy McCabe of the Globe Staff contributed to this story.


Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

