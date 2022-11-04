Motorcyclist flown to Boston hospital after crash in Salem

A motorcyclist was seriously injured and had to be flown to a Boston hospital after they were involved in a crash with a car in Salem Friday evening, police said.

The crash happened on the James Ayube Memorial Bypass Road at about 5:45 p.m., Salem Police Sergeant Gilbert Priddy said.

A medical helicopter landed at a field at Salem Willows around 6:30 p.m. There was a large presence of first responders.