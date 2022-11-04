Pepperell middle schoolers sickened after eating undercooked nuggets, officials say

School staff immediately alerted the food provider, Fresh Picks, and new lunches were made for the affected students, “some of whom later reported to the nurse’s office with stomach illness,” the statement said.

The North Middlesex Regional School District, which serves Pepperell, said Friday in a statement that the issue came to light Oct. 27, when administrators at Nissitissit Middle School learned that around 15 students had “received undercooked chicken nuggets” at lunch.

Multiple students at a Pepperell middle school fell ill last week after eating undercooked chicken nuggets for lunch provided by an outside vendor, officials said.

A spokesperson for the district said five of those 15 students were sent home due to illness.

On Thursday, the district said, two more Nissitissit students said they were served “undercooked chicken nuggets and fell ill.”

The statement said the school district has contacted Fresh Picks, and that administrators planned to meet with company brass Friday to “address the current issues and ensure this does not occur again.”

It’s never occurred before, according to school officials.

The statement said the district’s had no prior food safety issues with Fresh Picks, its vendor since 2020.

A request for comment was left Friday with a spokesperson for the Manchester, N.H.-based company.

This breaking news story will be updated when more information becomes available.





