Photos: Harvest time in the cranberry bogs is a Mass. tradition

By Globe StaffUpdated November 4, 2022, 14 minutes ago
Cranberry harvesting was in full swing at the A.D. Makepeace’s Frog Boot bog in Wareham. According to Linda M. Burke, vice president of marketing and communication for Makepeace, this year’s harvest was very good. “This is better than last year.” Burke said.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Water gushed from a machine where cranberries get their initial washing before dropping into a waiting tractor trailer truck. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
A row of machines loosened the cranberries from the vines. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Bobby Cintron removed weeds from a conveyor belt before the cranberries are dropped into a waiting tractor trailer truck below (right). Each truck holds 485 barrels of cranberries.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
A worker pulled a collar in the bog to encircle the cranberries.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
The berries get their initial washing before dropping into a waiting truck. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
A worker waded through the cranberries up to his waist.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Cranberries filled trailers waiting to be transported.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff
Workers corralled the cranberries in a large circle as they are siphoned from the bog into a waiting truck.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff