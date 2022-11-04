RICAS scores released: Rhode Island students struggle in latest math, English exams

English scores were down slightly compared to the 2020-2021 school year, while math scores increased by nearly seven percentage points. In both subjects, student proficiency rates have still not returned to their pre-pandemic levels.

The scores show that 33.1 percent of students met or exceeded expectations in English language and arts and 26.9 percent of students met or exceeded expectations in math during exams taken in the spring,

PROVIDENCE – Fewer than one in three students in grades three through eight are reading or doing math at grade level, according to the latest round of Rhode Island Comprehensive Assessment (RICAS) results released Friday.

Advertisement

“The 2022 RICAS results show that while a lot of work remains ahead to get our students back up to speed, Rhode Island is on its way to recovery,” Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said in a prepared statement. “We’re encouraged that some districts have returned to their pre-pandemic levels or exceeded them, and that our statewide focus on math instruction and support led to a significant jump in math performance across the state.”

Get Rhode Map A weekday briefing from veteran Rhode Island reporters, focused on the things that matter most in the Ocean State. Enter Email Sign Up

How Rhode Island standardized test scores compare to Massachusetts. Rhode Island Department of Education

Infante-Green and Governor Dan McKee have faced pressure in recent weeks to release the results before next week’s election, something they initially claimed was not possible even though Massachusetts released its results in late September. But during the final debate between McKee and Republican challenger Ashley Kalus on Thursday evening, the governor hinted that the results would be made available after all.

The results show Rhode Island is facing the same trends as many states across the country after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted parts of three school years, shuttering schools for extended periods of time and forcing students to attend classes virtually. One report from the National Center for the Improvement of Educational Assessment last year suggested that it could take Rhode Island students three to five years to recover from effects of the pandemic.

Advertisement

Federal law requires all public school students in grades three through eight to take a standardized exam at least once per year, as well as once in high school. Rhode Island uses the RICAS exam for elementary and middle school students, and the PSAT and SAT for high schoolers.

One bright spot in the results come in math, where Rhode Island students have struggled in standardized testing for most of the last two decades.

The 26.9 percent of students meeting or exceeding expectations last school year was up from just 20.1 percent in the 2020-2021school year. Students in grades three, four, and six showed even larger gains, but no grade has returned to proficiency rates from the 2018-2019 school year.

Massachusetts students saw a similar bump in math scores year over year, jumping from 33 percent proficiency in 2021 to 39 percent in 2022. Before the pandemic, 49 percent of students in grades three through eight were meeting or exceeding expectations in math.

For English language arts, 31.1 percent of Rhode Island students meeting or exceeding expectations in 2022 was a two-point decline from 2021, and down from the pre-pandemic level of 38.5 percent. Unlike math, students across every grade saw a slight drop in English scores.

In Massachusetts, proficiency levels dropped from 46 percent in 2021 to 41 percent last school year. In the last year before the pandemic, 52 percent of students met or exceeded expectations in English language arts.

Advertisement

Infante-Green said the state has a plan to help students make up ground in the coming years, especially as COVID-19 causes fewer daily disruptions.

“Rhode Island schools worked diligently to fully return to in-person learning last year, but we know it was not a typical year because COVID-19 still impacted most aspects of education here and across the nation,” she said. “RIDE will continue to support school leaders to better serve the needs of students and meet the priorities of their communities to help all students recover.”

As has been the case in previous school years, Rhode Island is still struggling to close stubborn achievement gaps between students in suburban and urban school districts.

In math, 43.8 percent of students in suburban schools met or exceeded expectations on the RICAS exam, compared to just 11.8 percent in urban districts. In English, 46.1 percent of students in suburban schools were considered proficient, while 14.6 percent of students from urban district were at or above grade level. Similar gaps exist with SAT results at the high school level.

In Providence, the state’s largest school district, 13.1 percent of students met or exceeded expectations in English language arts (down 1 percentage point from 2021), and 9.8 percent were proficient in math (up 3 percentage points from 2021).

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.