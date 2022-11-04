Rockland man, 41, suffers life-threatening injuries in crash on I-93 in Medford

A 41-year-old Rockland man suffered life-threatening injuries early Friday when the car he was driving crashed into the guardrail alongside Interstate 93 in Medford, a crash that led to highway closures during the morning rush hour.

The name of the man was not released by State Police, who are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash that took place around 3:20 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-93 near Exit 24 and Roosevelt Circle. One possible cause of the crash, State Police said, was speeding.

The man was operating a 2018 Toyota Corolla when the vehicle veered off the highway and slammed into a guardrail, trapping the driver inside the crumpled car, State Police said. Medford firefighters extricated the driver using the Jaws of Life.