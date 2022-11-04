State Police searching for Conn. shooting suspect in Mass. towns of Blandford and Russell

Using a drone and police dogs, State and local police are searching in the Hampden County towns of Blandford and Russell for a Connecticut man suspected of shooting a man in West Haven and then abandoning his car on the Massachusetts Turnpike Friday.

In a statement, State Police identified the wanted man as 22-year-old Darnell Barnes who allegedly shot a man multiple times in West Haven Thursday night.

Police focused the search in Blandford after the black Nissan Pathfinder Barnes was driving was found around 8 a.m. on the Turnpike near Mile Marker 31.6, State Police said.