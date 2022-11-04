State Police searching for Conn. shooting suspect in Mass. towns of Blandford and Russell

Using a drone and police dogs, State and local police are searching in the Hampden County towns of Blandford and Russell for a Connecticut man suspected of shooting a man in West Haven and then abandoning his car on the Massachusetts Turnpike Friday.
In a statement, State Police identified the wanted man as 22-year-old Darnell Barnes who allegedly shot a man multiple times in West Haven Thursday night.
Police focused the search in Blandford after the black Nissan Pathfinder Barnes was driving was found around 8 a.m. on the Turnpike near Mile Marker 31.6, State Police said.
The State Police special operations team checked the vehicle, but neither Barnes nor any firearms were recovered, pushing the search into the surrounding wooded areas, State Police said.
“Residents of the Blandford and Russell are urged to take precautions such as remaining inside if possible, keeping their doors locked, being aware of their surroundings, and calling 911 if they see suspect Darnell Barnes or anyone/anything suspicious,” State Police said.
Barnes is believed to be from Hartford and previously lived in Bristol, Conn.
This is a developing story.
