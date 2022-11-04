fb-pixel Skip to main content

Taylor Swift adds third show at Gillette Stadium for her new tour

By Matt Yan Globe Correspondent,Updated November 4, 2022, 1 hour ago
Taylor Swift photographed at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 9, 2022.Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Swifties, it’s your lucky day.

Taylor Swift announced Friday morning on Twitter that she’s adding eight more shows to her highly anticipated “The Eras Tour,” including a third show at Gillette Stadium slated for May 21.

Gracie Abrams will be the special guest for this new date alongside Phoebe Bridgers, who is playing at the two previous shows, according to the tweet.

“UM. Looks like I’ll get to see more of your beautiful faces than previously expected… we’re adding 8 shows to the tour,” Swift wrote on Twitter.

Swift announced her new tour Tuesday, with two shows at Gillette on May 19 and 20.

