Tufts Medical Center fires doctor charged with attempted sex trafficking

“As we have learned more information regarding the disturbing allegations made against Dr. Quraishi, we have made the decision to end his employment, effective immediately,” Tufts Medical Center said in a statement.

The move came one day after the Boston hospital had placed Quraishi on leave, after he was accused of agreeing to pay an undercover federal agent who was posing as the mother of a teenage girl.

Tufts Medical Center on Friday said it has fired Dr. Sadeq A. Quraishi, an anesthesiologist charged with attempted sex trafficking for allegedly agreeing to pay $250 to meet with a 14-year-old girl as part of a sting operation.

Advertisement

Quraishi was arrested Wednesday when he arrived at a hotel with plans to pay the mother and meet the girl, according to an affidavit filed in federal court by Homeland Security Investigations. He was ordered held without bail Thursday pending a detention hearing scheduled for Tuesday.

In a statement Thursday, Boston attorney Daniel J. Gaudet said: “Dr. Quraishi firmly denies the allegations that have been made against him. He looks forward to contesting these claims in court where he is confident that he will be exonerated.”

Gaudet did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Quraishi’s firing late Friday afternoon.

Prosecutors said Quraishi answered an online ad in which a woman said she was traveling with “two beautiful flowers that are ready to bloom,” according to the affidavit. The “mother,” who was actually an undercover HSI agent, allegedly told Quraishi she had two daughters, ages 14 and 12.

“Uh ... you a cop?” Quraishi allegedly responded, according to the affidavit.

“No way. just trying to make a living best way we know how,” the agent replied.

“Oh, ok,” he allegedly answered. “Not in the mood to get arrested today.”

During an interview after his arrest, Quraishi “indicated he has purchased sex in the past,” the affidavit said.

Advertisement

Quraishi is a board-certified anesthesiologist, intensivist, and clinical nutrition specialist in Tufts’ departments of anesthesiology and critical care, according to the Board of Registration in Medicine, the Tufts Medical Center website, and his LinkedIn profile.

He is a 2004 graduate of Pennsylvania State University College of Medicine and was a fellow in anesthesiology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine between 2009 and 2010, according to the Board of Registration in Medicine.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.