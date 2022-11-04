Twitter and what it means when violence has a megaphone

But does America know truth anymore? Did we ever?

David Wayne DePape is tired of the lies coming out of Washington, he told police. He was aiming to break Nancy Pelosi’s knees if she was dishonest.

Someone hammered the head of the husband of the speaker of the House.

DePape wanted to send a message to the Democrats about lies and consequences. When Nancy was not home, DePape confronted her partner, 82-year-old Paul. In front of police, he allegedly struck Paul unconscious, fracturing his skull.

And Elon Musk, Donald Trump Jr., Ted Cruz, and more took to Twitter to make light about this vicious attack, entertaining conspiracy theories and questioning the relationship between Paul and his attacker.

We know capitalism. We understand violence. Truth is lost upon us in a country where billionaires buy social media platforms and encourage misinformation. Soon, you will be able to buy verification and spread mayhem. We are lost.

The reality: DePape, a Canadian citizen who has been in America for almost 15 years, is an extremist. According to his online activity, he believes the 2020 election was stolen, is racist, anti-trans, anti-Semitic, and a Holocaust denier.

This man, like so many people living in America, is divorced from any truth that does not fit his beliefs and married to a need to be right, to wield power.

We are living in our own horror story, written on timelines and lived in real life. One where Ye (formerly Kanye West), in the latest of a long list of offenses, can claim police didn’t kill George Floyd, can put supremacist White Lives Matter mantra on a runway, can disparage Black folk, Jewish people, and people will still defend him. White supremacists gave the Nazi salute on a L.A. overpass holding banners that read “Kanye is right about the Jews.”

Wrong. Ye, like Kyrie Irving, who only apologized after the Nets suspended him for sharing anti-Semitic material, is wrong. They both used Twitter in a way that created cruel rhetoric around Jewish folk. A man was just questioned for threatening synagogues in New Jersey. There are consequences when you hurt people, spread misinformation, and incite violence. Or at least there should be.

On Friday, Drake, who has eight million more followers than Ye, released his new album with 21 Savage, “Her Loss.”

On “Circo Loco,” he raps a double entendre, “this bitch lied about getting shots but she still a stallion.”

He’s referencing both a woman lying about getting butt injections as well as Megan Thee Stallion, who was allegedly shot by Tory Lanez. A month out from the trial, Drake insinuating Megan is lying about being shot by Lanez is dismissive and reckless.

One of the most popular pop stars in the world making light about violence against women, and his name has been trending all day. Some find it funny. Others are outraged. Few are calling for corporate partners like Jordan or Universal to drop him or force a public apology the way we’ve seen with Ye and Kyrie.

According to the World Health Organization, 1 in 3 women are victims of sexual or physical violence. We pick and choose when enough is enough and whom we protect. We are unsure of who deserves dignity and life. When Takeoff was murdered in Texas earlier this week, video of his killing was binged like a movie, as if he wasn’t a real person. And people will blame it on “Black on Black violence” rather than recognize that most violence is intraracial and we’re all suffering from inhumanity. Death consumes us.

We hashtag. We cry. Some lie. Some verify. Repeat.

Now, it seems we’d rather buy a blue check and go unchecked for our foolery than fight for freedom for all people.

Elon Musk bought Twitter, immediately fired executives, and is now laying off much of the company that built the platform. And he’s doing so with the intention of peddling verifications and tweeting out misinformation. Just the mere announcement of his ownership of the platform riled up a certain sect to test the limits of how far their hate could go with a trolling campaign — more than 50,000 tweets using racial slurs were sent from some 300 unauthenticated accounts.

After Musk first said he’d buy Twitter, he announced plans to restore Donald Trump’s account. Apparently, inciting an insurrection and betraying your country is not enough to be permanently banned.

Trump is likely to announce another run for president when he should have been arrested a year ago. It is his leverage of lies, the Trumpian dedication to disillusion and chaos, that contributes to the spike in American violence.

In 2020, the FBI reported the highest surge of hate crimes we’ve seen in 12 years. And that number is likely higher than noted since so many victims never come forward to report out of fear of revenge and fear of being disbelieved.

We are finicky about what we hold as fact and fiction and it will destroy us. DePape wanted to send a message about lies and consequences when he himself had no understanding of the truth.

His inside-outness is the message. Ahead of the elections, we need to do some soul searching.

We are at risk of spiritual and communal genocide. All too often, we lead with ego and power. We don’t vote for what’s best for us, we vote in hopes of power over the rest of us. There’s no future in dysfunction.

Jeneé Osterheldt can be reached at jenee.osterheldt@globe.com and on Twitter @sincerelyjenee and on Instagram @abeautifulresistance.