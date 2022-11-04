Wu, Cox, celebrate graduation of police cadet class ‘unlike any other’

After the 103 uniformed graduates filed in and a chaplain read an opening prayer, Mayor Michelle Wu stood to congratulate the class, which she said “has been on a journey beside me” as she navigated her first year in office.

Claps and cheers echoed off the high ceiling as family and friends from across the state and country joined to mark the culmination of 28 weeks of training at the police academy that included a combination of classes and fieldwork, as well as written and physical exams.

Hundreds of people gathered at Boston Conference Center in the Seaport Friday to celebrate the graduation of the Boston Police Department’s newest officers.

“Over and over, what has been on the lips of those [who know you] is that you have been unlike any other class that has come before you,” she said, citing evidence of the class’ demonstrated commitment to the community through their choice to attend “neighborhood event after neighborhood event, even when it wasn’t required, even when it was your rest day, even when you were pepper-sprayed at practice the day before.”

“This is about more than the badges you are earning, this is about the people you will become,” she continued. “You are all proof that when others invest in us, and when we invest in ourselves, we can all ... [become] better, stronger versions of ourselves, devoted to service.”

Police Commissioner Michael Cox welcomed the class to “the Boston police family,” echoing his pride in their community engagement before reading the oath that cemented their new status as officers.

“I want to be clear about what we mean when we say community policing: it is a tool, it is a solution, it is all about building trust with residents so we can keep them safe ... so our first interactions with them is not in the midst of crisis,” said Cox, former head of the academy and a vocal advocate for community policing since his return to the department in August.

Friday’s graduates attended a record 47 neighborhood events outside of academy hours, he said.

“Not because it was mandated,” Cox added. “You volunteered to do it, and that’s even more impressive.”

Cox’s words — and the recitation of the oath — were met with another round of rousing applause. After a speech from the cadet class president and the presentation of achievement awards came the long-awaited moment: the pinning of the badges.

Parents, grandparents, fiancés, and friends emerged from the crowd to stand beside their loved ones, and pairs or families strode across the stage hand in hand to receive the badge and a warm handshake from Wu and Cox. Mothers fist-pumped and sons high-fived, each family beaming with pride.

