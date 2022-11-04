Americans flock to vote early as hints emerge of Republican strength

Far more Americans now vote early or by mail, and far more Republicans now avoid mail ballots and vote in person — trends that have upended traditional voting models and prompted election experts and political operatives to caution against reading too much into this year’s early vote totals.

The high energy before Election Day, while offering hints of hope for both parties as they look to glean any signs of strength or weakness, reflects how the nation’s voting behaviors have entered uncharted terrain since the pandemic and the Trump-fueled chaos of the 2020 election.

Anxious and polarized Americans have swarmed early voting locations and returned mail ballots in droves, casting more than 32 million votes as of Thursday as turnout in most states keeps pace with the record levels of the 2018 midterm elections and voters navigate heightened tensions over the democratic process.

Still, everyone is eagerly digging into the numbers.

Republicans are largely faring better across the country, with early vote totals running ahead of their 2020 levels in battleground states such as Nevada and Florida as well as in deep-blue states such as California. But in states with major races for Senate and governor, such as Pennsylvania and Arizona, Democrats’ early vote count is also around the same level or higher than it was two years ago.

The emerging picture — which is incomplete, because fewer than half of all states report vote totals by party registration — is of a midterm election with high overall interest, broad Republican enthusiasm and somewhat narrower Democratic intensity so far. The signs of a Republican advantage line up with polls showing the party on stronger footing in the campaign’s final days, riding a historically typical backlash to an unpopular first-term president and widespread voter unease about economic issues.

“If you look at these hot-race states, you see the Democrats are on par, or better than the Republicans in the rate in which they’re returning their mail ballots,” said Michael McDonald, a voter turnout expert at the University of Florida. “But in states that are not on that same sort of midterm battleground map, you don’t see the Democrats performing there.”

The parties have taken markedly different approaches to how they encourage their voters to cast ballots. Democrats urge their rank and file to vote early, either in person or by mail, as much as possible so the party can bank votes. But many leading Republicans, echoing former President Donald Trump’s complaints about mail voting in the 2020 election, have denounced the practice and urged their voters to cast ballots in person, either early or on Election Day.

This phenomenon means that Democrats might seem to hold an advantage in a state where large numbers of their voters are casting early ballots — but in fact many Republicans are either holding on to their early ballots to return in person on Election Day, or will go to the polls that day to vote.

No state is a better example of this than Arizona.

At the same point in 2018, when Democrats rode a blue wave to take back the House, 39% of the party’s registered voters in Arizona had cast ballots. As of Tuesday, they were at the same level, according to Sam Almy, an election analyst in Arizona who works with Democrats. On the other hand, 45% of registered Republicans had voted at the same point in 2018, and as of Tuesday, only 33% had done so this year.

“But it’s not as if these voters aren’t going to show up,” Almy said of Republicans. “They’re just going to show up at a different time in the election.” He added, “They’re taking this huge gamble on Election Day that they’re all going to show up at the polls to drop off early ballots or vote in person.”

Some Republican candidates recognize that risk.

“I recommend that you go vote early — early in-person is just as secure as voting in-person on Election Day,” Blake Masters, the Republican nominee for Senate in Arizona, said Wednesday night during an event with Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for governor, and Trump, who appeared by phone. Trump and Lake have raised baseless doubts about the security of the nation’s voting systems.

“But hey, if you want to vote on Election Day or you want to vote early, it’s all good,” Masters said. “We just need you to go out and vote.”

Early vote totals for Republicans are also low in Nevada, but Democrats see bigger warning signs in the state.

Vote totals from rural, redder counties show higher early turnout, while numbers in Clark County, home to Las Vegas and the heartbeat of Democratic strength in the state, are below normal, according to data from The Nevada Independent. (The state has a decentralized system, and only a few counties, including Clark and Washoe, which includes Reno, report their vote totals daily. Many counties release weekly numbers.)

Overall, Democrats in Nevada have a slim 3% lead in early vote returns, according to data from John Couvillon, a pollster who has worked with Republican candidates, which would put the party well behind its leads before Election Day in previous years.

“In 2020, the Democrats had a much more robust lead in the early vote — double digits — and even with all that, they still carried the state by just 2 points,” Couvillon said.

The Democratic enthusiasm gap in many states around the country is acutely evident in Florida, where the races for Senate and governor have not attracted much national attention and polls show the Republican incumbents — Sen. Marco Rubio and Gov. Ron DeSantis — with healthy leads.

Roughly 23% of Republicans have voted early in Florida, compared with about 21% of Democrats, according to data from McDonald’s United States Election Project. In many years, Democrats in the state enter Election Day with a significant lead.

A lagging youth vote is another worry for Democrats in Florida, as well as nationally. In Florida, McDonald said, less than 5% of voters from ages 18 to 29 have cast ballots.

In the six other states that include age ranges in their voting data, voters aged 18 to 25 make up just 4.3% of the overall early ballot totals. By comparison, voters older than 40 make up more than 86% of the total early vote in those states. That trend would seem to favor Republicans.

But McDonald noted that young people tended to vote later in election cycles, a pattern that played out in this year’s primaries.

“I don’t want to write the obituary on the youth vote yet,” McDonald said. “But right now, as we make that same-day comparison, in states where we can actually make it, it doesn’t look nearly as robust as it did in 2018.”

In states such as Georgia that do not list party registration in their early voting data, it is harder to discern which side has an advantage. Turnout in Georgia is surging, mirroring the record pace of this year’s primary elections. As of Thursday, more than 2.1 million Georgians had cast early ballots, more than the 1.8 million people who voted early in the state in the entire 2018 general election.

Democrats hope that booming turnout among Black voters — who in the 2020 election heavily favored Democratic candidates — will provide a boost in the state’s tight races for Senate and governor. In the first two weeks of early voting, more than 450,000 Black voters cast an early ballot, compared with 299,000 at the same time in 2018.

“It is very close to presidential-level turnout of Black voters,” Lauren Groh-Wargo, the campaign manager for Stacey Abrams, said at a news conference Monday.

Nationally, Republicans are hoping that their focus on issues such as inflation will drive their voters to the polls.

“Not that some of the other issues aren’t important, abortion and things like that, but I definitely think the economy, that’s the most important issue, and the energy crisis,” Deb Tamny of Red Lion, Pennsylvania, said at a rally Wednesday for Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for Senate in Pennsylvania.

Many Democratic voters, for their part, are cognizant that midterm dynamics usually favor the party out of power in the White House, but they worry about what they see as this year’s existential stakes.

“I tell my students, it flips every two years,” said Angelo Florestano, 63, a high school social studies teacher from Superior, Wisconsin, wearing an “America needs public schools” T-shirt. “Unfortunately, it goes back and forth, which in a way is, I think, good for our political system.”

Holding up an “I voted” sticker, he added: “But hopefully, hopefully, I can use this sticker again. That is a worry for me, personally.”

