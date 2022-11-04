Biden will campaign for Governor Hochul in New York on Sunday

Biden will attend a rally in Yonkers in Westchester County with Hochul, Sen. Chuck Schumer and other Democrats to try to boost what has been lackluster enthusiasm among the party’s base in early voting.

President Joe Biden will campaign with Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York on Sunday, making a last-minute midterm swing to try to save his party’s candidate amid a late surge by her Republican opponent in one of the nation’s most liberal states.

The eleventh-hour intervention by Biden, and other prominent Democratic surrogates, is more typical for a swing state than New York, but it underscores just how close the race has become in its closing days.

Hochul appears to be holding onto a modest lead over Rep. Lee Zeldin, a four-term Republican from Long Island. Yet Zeldin has made meaningful inroads across the state in the race’s closing weeks, and pollsters say there are signs that Republican enthusiasm is surging across the country, making it one of the closest contests for governor that New York has seen in two decades.

Biden, whose approval rating in recent polls appears to be about even to slightly above water in New York, will be the centerpiece of a concerted star-studded push by Hochul to turn out her base. The governor is scheduled to campaign Saturday with former President Bill Clinton in the New York City borough of Brooklyn, home to the state’s largest Democratic voting block.

On Thursday, she appeared with Hillary Clinton, a former New York senator and Democratic nominee for president, and Vice President Kamala Harris, at an event in Manhattan. Former President Barack Obama also cut a radio ad for Hochul, but is not expected to appear on the campaign trail in New York.

Zeldin has brought in big-name Republican surrogates of his own in recent days, including Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia. On Saturday, he was expected to appear with Tulsi Gabbard, a former Democratic congresswoman from Hawaii who recently left her party.

One high-profile supporter of Zeldin has been noticeably absent: former President Donald Trump. Trump helped the Republican candidate raise money this fall, but he has not appeared on the campaign trail in his home state, where he remains deeply unpopular.

