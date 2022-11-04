fb-pixel Skip to main content

Choose a scenario: How the battle for the Senate could play out

By Daigo Fujiwara and James Pindell Globe Staff,Updated November 4, 2022, 46 minutes ago

Control of Congress is at stake Tuesday when voting in the critical midterm elections wraps up.

Americans across the country will decide whether Democrats will retain their narrow control of the US House and Senate or hand power to Republicans. In the Senate, Republicans must gain a single seat to win back control. Midterm elections historically result in gains for the party out of power, but Republican retirements and a failure to recruit popular moderates in key states may muddy that picture.

Who will have control in 2023? Use the interactive graphic below to see how the midterms could play out.

