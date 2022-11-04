Clock runs out on efforts to make daylight saving time permanent

A bill to permanently “spring forward” has been stalled in Congress for more than seven months, as lawmakers trade jabs over whether the Senate should have passed the legislation at all. House officials say they’ve been deluged by voters with split opinions and warnings from sleep specialists who insist that adopting permanent standard time instead would be healthier, and congressional leaders admit they just don’t know what to do.

If some lawmakers had their way, it would mark the end of a tradition that has stretched for more than a century. But a familiar story unspooled of congressional gridlock and a relentless lobbying campaign, this one from advocates that some jokingly “Big Sleep.”

WASHINGTON — Early this Sunday morning, Americans will engage in the annual autumnal ritual of “falling back” — setting their clocks back one hour to conform with standard time.

“We haven’t been able to find consensus in the House on this yet,” Representative Frank Pallone Jr., Democrat of New Jersey, said in a statement to The Washington Post. “There are a broad variety of opinions about whether to keep the status quo, to move to a permanent time, and if so, what time that should be.”

Pallone, who chairs the House Energy and Commerce committee that oversees time-change policies, also said he’s wary of repeating Congress’ previous attempt to institute year-round daylight saving time nearly 50 years ago, which was quickly repealed amid widespread reports that darker winter mornings led to more car accidents and drearier moods.

“We don’t want to make a hasty change and then have it reversed several years later after public opinion turns against it — which is exactly what happened in the early 1970s,” Pallone said.

With lawmakers having hit the snooze button, there is little chance of the legislation being advanced during the lame-duck period that follows next week’s election, congressional aides said.

The bill’s quiet collapse puts an end to an unusual episode that briefly riveted Congress, became fodder for late-night comics and fueled water-cooler debate. The Senate’s unanimous vote in March to allow states to permanently shift their clocks caught some of the chamber’s own members by surprise — and in a reverse of traditional Washington dynamics, it was the House slowing down the Senate’s legislation.

Key senators who backed permanent daylight saving time say they’re mystified that their effort appears doomed, and frustrated that they will probably have to start over in the next Congress. At least 19 states in recent years have enacted laws or passed resolutions that would allow them to impose year-round daylight saving time — but only if Congress approves legislation to stop the nation’s twice-per-year time changes, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

“This isn’t a partisan or regional issue, it is a commonsense issue,” Senator Marco Rubio, Republican of Florida, who coauthored the Sunshine Protection Act, which passed the Senate in March, said in a statement. Senate staff noted that a bipartisan companion bill in the House, backed by 48 Republicans and Democrats, has been stalled for nearly two years in an Energy and Commerce subcommittee chaired by Representative Jan Schakowsky, Democrat of Illinois.

“I don’t know why the House refuses to pass this bill — it seems like they are rarely in session — but I will keep pushing to make this a reality,” Rubio said, taking a swipe at his congressional counterparts.

Some senators told reporters they were surprised the bill was passed through a parliamentary procedure known as unanimous consent, which eliminates the need for debate or an actual vote count if no senator objects to a measure, and wished there had been a more traditional series of hearings and legislative markups. Sleep experts and neurologists urgently cautioned that shifting away from early-morning sunlight would harm circadian rhythms, sleep-wake cycles and overall health. Groups such as religious Jewish people complained that moving the clocks later in the winter would prevent them from conducting morning prayers after the sun rises and still get to work and school on time.

There also are regional differences in who would most benefit from permanent daylight saving time. Lawmakers in Southern states such as Florida argue it would maximize sunshine for their residents during the winter months — but some people who live in the northern United States or on the western edge of time zones, such as Indianapolis, would not see the sunrise on some winter days until after 9 a.m.

And in the House, lawmakers and staff working on the issue pointed to surveys that show deep divides in public opinion about how to proceed. While 64 percent of respondents to a March 2022 YouGov poll said they wanted to stop the twice-per-year changing of the clocks, only about half of the people who favored a change wanted permanent daylight saving time, while about one-third supported permanent standard time and others were unsure.

“We know that the majority of Americans do not want to keep switching the clocks back and forth,” Schakowsky said in a statement to The Post, adding that she had received calls arguing in favor of both sides. Permanent standard time advocates don’t want children to wait in dark winter mornings for a school bus; permanent daylight saving time proponents want to help businesses enjoy more sunshine during operating hours, she said.