‘The last election’: In Arizona, the guardrails of democracy may be about to fall

It was the hyperbolic language of a close campaign’s final days. But there is deep worry among Democrats, moderate Republicans, and experts in American democracy that she will prove to be prophetic.

“I call this ‘the last election,’” said the former TV news anchor and Republican nominee for governor. “So much on the line right now.”

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — On a recent cold and clear night, Kari Lake stood alone on a dark stage, spotlit in front of a rapt crowd, and called on her supporters to vote as if their lives depend on it.

In Arizona, the rise of Lake and other election deniers — Republican candidates who vigorously dispute that President Biden defeated Donald Trump in 2020 — has already changed elections. People are directing unprecedented hostility toward election officials, intimidating voters at drop boxes, and demanding that more ballots be counted by hand.

Now, those candidates are on the cusp of gaining power to further reshape elections in a pivotal battleground state, which could have major implications for the country, and democracy itself, in 2024.

“We have to all be aware that there’s consequences for elections,” said Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, the Republican who resisted Trump’s 2020 entreaties to overturn Biden’s narrow win here and then lost his bid for state Senate to an election denier. “And people are going to find out what they are.”

In Scottsdale, where a large group of Lake’s evangelical supporters had gathered for a revival night concert, the promise that their future governor might act on their persistent doubts about elections is the exact consequence they want.

“Have you looked at some of the evidence?” asked Melissa Braudaway, a Republican who has worked in real estate, as a Christian rock band played at the event. “We feel like we’re losing our country.”

In 2020, Governor Doug Ducey, a Republican, silenced a phone call from Trump as he certified Biden’s 10,457-vote win here. That made him, like Bowers, one of the figures who kept the wheels on the nation’s democratic system despite Trump’s unprecedented assault.

But Ducey is term-limited and Lake, a first-time candidate whose campaign got early boosts from election denier Mike Lindell and Trump himself, has said she would not have done the same. The GOP’s nominee for secretary of state, Mark Finchem, was one of the first — and loudest — proponents of the baseless claims that Arizona’s election was tainted by fraud, even traveling to the US Capitol on Jan. 6, although he says he did not go inside. Abe Hamadeh, the Republican nominee for attorney general, has echoed that rhetoric.

The trio has called for sweeping changes to the state’s election system, and they are likely to have willing allies in the state Legislature after numerous election deniers won primaries for safe Republican seats.

Lake, who is narrowly leading Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs in polls, has called to eliminate voting machines that use software and suggested she would sharply limit early voting and voting by mail. She has repeatedly refused to commit to accepting the results of Tuesday’s election if she loses, and, if she’s elected, there is deep worry here that she might refuse to certify the 2024 presidential election, should a Democrat win the state again. (She told Time magazine she would certify that election because by then, Arizona will have passed her “election integrity” bills.)

It has left Republicans such as Bill Gates, chairman of the Board of Supervisors for Maricopa County who also faced down deniers in 2020, deeply worried about what’s to come.

He ticks through the possibilities: Election deniers in the State House could try to pass a bill mandating the hand-counting of ballots, which experts say is less accurate and more time-consuming than using machines, or even take up a measure that would essentially give the state Legislature the power to reject voters’ choice in a presidential election.

“My concern is a Governor Lake would be inclined to sign some of the bills,” he said.

What’s more, he worries Finchem would have broad powers as secretary of state to gum up the election system by decertifying machines or rewriting the voting manual. With a stroke of a pen, Gates worried, the “vote centers” that give Arizona residents more flexibility to cast their ballots could be gone.

And then, he said, there is the nightmare scenario: What if the election deniers refuse to certify the 2024 election, and defy a court order requiring them to?

“You get to there, now we’re at a true constitutional crisis without parallel,” Gates said, “and where do we go from there?”

In Gates’s mind, none of it seems far-fetched, given the election deniers’ campaign promises.

“Either they meant everything they said or they didn’t,” Gates said. “If they didn’t, then they’re going to have to deal with their base, which is going to be very upset with them.”

Over two days of campaigning in late October, Lake never mentioned the idea of a stolen election or changes she would make. Instead, she spoke about issues that might resonate more with undecided voters, such as crime, rising prices, and Arizona’s border, displaying a Trumpian awareness of the camera with none of his coarse language.

But her supporters know exactly where she stands on elections, and what they want from her.

“If she wins, I would hope they do the hand count, get rid of voting machines,” said Laura Winchester, a casino card dealer who wore a “Let’s Go Brandon” T-shirt to Lake’s revival last week. “I believe in the one-day, one-vote thing.”

The next night, at a Halloween event with a children’s costume contest and $3 margaritas for adults, a woman in a “Fraud 2020″ shirt said she believed Lake would “stand up and do something” if she wasn’t confident that the election was legitimate.

“I wouldn’t want any governor to certify until those questions were answered,” said Stacey Goodman, 57, a former police officer who said she was a security volunteer for Lake and was dressed in her old uniform with a pistol strapped to her leg.

Democrats have struggled to counter the energy of — and devotion to — Lake. Hobbs has refused to debate her and does not hold as many large events.

“I’m running against Kari Lake, the Trump-endorsed, election-denying, media-hating, conspiracy-loving GOP nominee,” she said at a recent canvassing launch, quickly rattling off her stump speech as a few dozen supporters laughed.

Democrats are trying to win control of at least one state legislative chamber from Republicans.

“If we don’t secure one of those — and better yet, multiple — then I have deep fears and concerns about 2024,” said state Senator Christine Marsh, a Democrat from Phoenix.

People have different theories about why election denialism has taken hold so deeply here while GOP voters in other states, such as Georgia and Colorado, rejected deniers in their primaries. Gates believes a sham audit in Arizona was a petri dish for denialism.

“I’m seeing this progression, the hostility of election-denying Republicans, as the voting power of people of color in the state has grown,” added state Representative Athena Salman, a Democrat.

Lake has consolidated Republican support and leads Hobbs 49 percent to 47 percent, according to a survey by OH Predictive Insights. Finchem, however, is lagging, with 42 percent support to Democrat Adrian Fontes’s 48 percent. In that race, about 13 percent of Republicans were undecided, said pollster Mike Noble, suggesting Finchem’s positions may be giving some in his party pause.

James Denzer, 56, said he had voted for Trump in 2016, but was turned off by his claims of election fraud and won’t vote for any of the deniers.

“Hobbs doesn’t have everything that I want, but she’s going to get my vote. I don’t like Lake,” he said.

No matter who wins, Gates said, elections in Arizona have already changed.

Gates is holding weekly press conferences to try to get ahead of disinformation. Maricopa County, home to Phoenix, erected fabric-covered fences to shield its election workers, who have been filmed by deniers as they leave work. And every time something unusual happens — like a brief outage of a livestream of tabulation recently — Gates said he has to consider how election deniers will interpret it.

“My hope is that this is an aberration,” he said, “but I fear that this is the new normal.”

Jess Bidgood can be reached at Jess.Bidgood@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @jessbidgood.