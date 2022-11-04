As midterms draw near, the ‘balance of power’ takes center stage. So why does it matter?

Some of the answers are obvious, but others are less so.

But what does the balance of power refer to anyway, and why is it such a big deal?

Everywhere you turn in the closing days of the 2022 midterm elections, there’s a discussion about the latest polls, the latest twist and turns of a particular contest, and “the balance of power.”

First, the obvious part. The nation’s founders set up a federal government with three co-equal branches: the legislative branch, the executive branch, and judicial branch, which is the courts.

In terms of the balance of power, most people discussing the impact of the midterms are concerned with the interplay between the legislative branch (or Congress, which is made up of the US House and Senate) and the executive branch, meaning the presidency.

What gets done in Washington, how fast it gets done, and what issues are even discussed are entirely driven by which parties control the House, the Senate, and the presidency.

Consider what happened in the last three presidencies. In the first two years of Barack Obama’s first term, he had fellow Democrats controlling Congress, and he was able to get a sweeping stimulus bill passed along with the Affordable Care Act. After the 2010 elections, which put Republicans in charge of the House, lawmaking basically ground to a halt. After the next midterm elections, in 2014, power shifted even more as Republicans also took control of the Senate. Suddenly, Obama’s nominee for the US Supreme Court didn’t even get a hearing.

When Donald Trump entered the White House, he also helped Republicans maintain control of the US House and Senate. With Republicans fully in control, they passed a massive tax cut and put hundreds of conservatives on the federal bench. But then, the 2018 midterm elections shifted the balance of power. Democrats took the House, and, with that, among many other things, came two impeachment votes.

This brings us to the less obvious part: If the party that loses the White House holds onto just one chamber of Congress, it totally shapes not just what is possible in terms of lawmaking but also severely curtails the president. For example, Republicans in this midterm election are salivating at the potential to take over the House (and perhaps the Senate, too) and drag all kinds of administration members into investigation after investigation. This is their right, of course, and is a feature of modern politics. Democrats, after all, launched the Mueller investigation to look into Trump’s relationship with Russia in the 2016 election.

Still, presidents have learned to adapt to where they can have the most impact. For Obama and George W. Bush, for example, after the opposing party took over a chamber of Congress in a midterm election, both spent more time on foreign policy, where they had more leeway — and less input — from lawmakers.

In the case of the 2022 midterms, President Biden, a Democrat, faces the prospect of losing a House and Senate currently controlled by his party. During his first two years in office, he convinced his fellow Democrats to massive spending bills relative to COVID relief, an infrastructure bill, and another sweeping spending package, called the Inflation Reduction Act, that tried to address everything from inflation to climate change to health insurance to drug prices to raising taxes on corporations.

If Republicans take control of just the US House, as analysts say they are projected to, bills like that won’t go anywhere.

That said, divided government doesn’t have to mean all doom and gloom. Following the 1994 midterm elections that swept Republicans into control of Congress when Democrat Bill Clinton was president, a number of big laws passed that would only happen if power was split, including welfare reform, the crime bill, and a telecommunications act.

Some wonder if divided government returns to Washington next year, whether a comprehensive immigration reform bill may actually get traction. But further Democratic priorities like raising taxes, electoral reform, and a law that makes abortion legal nationwide will likely be stopped.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell and on Instagram @jameswpindell.