Trump weighs announcing 2024 run in week after midterms, multiple outlets report

At recent rallies across the country, the former president has increasingly teased a third White House run, routinely telling supporters they will “be very happy” with his decision. During a rally Thursday night in Iowa, the state that traditionally holds the first presidential caucuses, he sent his strongest signal yet.

Trump has been discussing the week of Nov. 14 to make the announcement, according to The New York Times , Bloomberg News , Axios , and CNN , all of which cited people familiar with the matter who requested anonymity. The people stressed that the situation is fluid and no specific date for Trump has been chosen.

“And now, in order to make our country successful and safe and glorious, I will very, very, very probably do it again,” Trump told attendees at the event, held on behalf of Iowa Republican US Senator Chuck Grassley and his other endorsed candidates.

Axios earlier reported on Trump’s possible plans for an announcement.

Trump has used the 2022 midterm election cycle to tighten his grip on the Republican Party, endorsing candidates in local, state and federal elections, alike. His inching closer to an official announcement comes as Republicans show momentum toward taking control of at least one chamber of Congress in next week’s midterms. Trump’s announcement in the wake of GOP success would help cement his status as the favorite for the nomination and discourage challengers.

Trump-backed candidates for the US Senate including Herschel Walker in Georgia, Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania and Adam Laxalt in Nevada, are all locked in hotly contested races.

“Not commenting on the never ending media speculation and rumors,” Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich said in a statement. “As President Trump has said, Americans should go vote up and down the ballot for Republicans, and he will continue that message tomorrow night in Pennsylvania.”

A comeback bid would be remarkable for Trump given the myriad inquiries into his conduct while in office. He is facing multiple federal and state investigations, including probes related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and taking classified documents from the White House and potentially obstructing efforts to retrieve them.