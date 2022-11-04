On Boston Common, dreams and responsibilities

Still, the recommendation that has already received the most vociferous public comment is a 15,000-square-foot enclosed dog recreation area, which could eventually phase out the current program that allows dogs to run off-leash in designated areas. As someone who has literally been knocked off her feet by a large dog making a beeline for a ball thrown by its owner on the Common, I can see why park managers might want to bring some order to a place that hosts 7 million visitors a year. What the controversy really illustrates, though, is the contested nature of public space.

The newly unveiled Boston Common Master Plan shows the layout of the the new Martin Luther King Jr. monument and the way in which pathways will be added to connect to its memorial plaza.

Boston Common is America’s oldest public park, and it’s starting to show its age, so a comprehensive master plan of design improvements has a lot to recommend. At 362 pages, the plan — released by Friends of the Public Garden and the city — suggests new bathrooms, more trees, a unified style for entrance gates and benches, an expanded playground, beer and wine sales, additional wheelchair ramps, utility upgrades including Wi-Fi, a “landmark loop” trail that will integrate a new commemorative sculpture to Martin Luther and Coretta Scott King, more logical signage, climate resiliency, and enhanced safety for visitors.

“Everyone feels a sense of ownership” of the Common, said Liz Vizza, president of the Friends of the Public Garden, nonprofit stewards for 50 years of the Common (and its more manicured cousin, the Garden). This proprietary attitude is as it should be in a place Vizza calls “the center stage of our civic life.” It just needs to be managed.

The Common is both a tangible 50-acre park and a metaphor: “common” in the sense of jointly shared and “common” in the sense of ordinary, or nonexclusive. It is where hundreds gathered instinctively the night after the Boston Marathon bombing for a vigil; where thousands came to support Black Lives Matter in the teeth of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. It’s also where tourists flock to eat Italian ice in summer, where ice skaters twirl in winter, where elderly couples sit on benches in the waning autumn sun, and where the aroma of cannabis and the sound of hip-hop fill the air.

The newly unveiled Boston Common Master Plan calls for an expansion of the park's Visitor Information Center. city of boston

How, then, to navigate all the competing uses of the Common? The conflict over the dog park is only a small example of the myriad challenges in sharing resources — especially at a time of steady disinvestment in the public realm. Luckily, Mayor Michelle Wu’s administration is committed to a new urban ecology that understands the crucial role the city’s parks play in social equity, climate resilience, and public health. The city’s “green lungs” provide shade, clean air, and respite from extreme weather — and they are free to all.

Moreover, the Common specifically is key to the revival of the city’s moribund downtown districts nearby, still not recovered from the exodus of workers during the pandemic. “These days people can make every choice about where they are physically,” Wu said at the release of the master plan last month. A thriving, welcoming Common will help Boston remain “a city where people want to be.”

Despite this recognition, the city provides only a tiny slice of the Common’s needs. Less than 1 percent of the city of Boston’s budget is dedicated to the entire parks department. The Trust for Public Land’s annual “park score” gives Boston only middling marks for the city’s investment in its parks per capita.

The newly unveiled Boston Common Master Plan would make some changes to the area surrounding Parkman Bandstand, and to the historic landmark itself. city of boston

This makes the Common more reliant on a mix of public dollars and private philanthropy, including contributions from groups like the Friends, businesses, and complex financing deals like the $23 million the city negotiated in 2017 with developers of the former Winthrop Square garage — whose plans for a tall tower violated the city’s shadow law — to pay for improvements to the Common. Still, it’s not nearly enough: “We could disappear $23 million in the drainage system alone,” said Vizza.

The master plan’s comprehensive review of the Common’s needs and benefits poses a question for our fractious times: Can we take responsibility for one another and the resources we share? Vizza likes to talk about the “bonds of reciprocity” described by Robin Wall Kimmerer, author of “Braiding Sweetgrass” (and a newly minted MacArthur “genius”). Such bonds support what Kimmerer calls “a gift economy” — one in which the main currency is gratitude. Maybe a big dose of that can make it possible for all the Common’s users — families, buskers, pickleball players, daydreamers, and dog owners alike — to find ways to share.

