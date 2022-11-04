Children in crisis need care, but from where?

According to DCF’s last budget, more than $655 million went to housing about 8,150 children in either foster or congregate care. The department is spending more than $80,000 per child per year on a placement that is not their home. Even worse, agency offices, visitation rooms, and conference rooms are increasingly serving as overnight placements.

With its details of children having to spend the night in offices of the Department of Children and Families, Elizabeth Koh’s recent front-page article highlighted the worsening of a humanitarian and civil rights crisis ( “DCF taking desperate measures, workers say,” Oct. 20). What is required now is the simple and cost-effective solution: Serve more children in their own homes.

DCF needs to find a way to serve more kids in their own homes

There is a better way. Research shows that serving parents and children in their own home not only better meets their needs and is substantially more cost-effective but also leads to less trauma than removing children from their family and forcing them to endure the cyclic placements that follow.

Unfortunately, DCF significantly underfunds support services. In the current budget, it invests only 10 percent of funds in family support and reunification services, which serves more than 88 percent of the children on the agency’s caseload who need those services to stay home or return home quickly. This funding mismatch fuels the current crisis.

Massachusetts must correct its course in order to honor that agency’s guiding mandate. It must use all available resources to strengthen and encourage family life so that every family can care for and protect its children in an intact family unit.

Debbie and Cristina Freitas

Freitas & Freitas LLP

Lowell

Kate Nemens

Family Law Project at the Mental Health Legal Advisors Committee

Quincy

The writers are members of the Massachusetts Child Welfare Coalition.





Foster parents are critical to well-being of vulnerable children

Elizabeth Koh’s article “DCF taking desperate measures, workers say” illustrates that there has never been a more urgent need for foster parents, who are critical to the well-being of our most vulnerable children. We urge all caring adults to consider becoming a foster parent by reaching out to the Department of Children and Families or one of the many private foster care agencies across the state to nurture children facing extraordinary challenges.

As the CEO and president of Communities for People, a nonprofit foster care agency serving Massachusetts and Rhode Island since 1976, and someone who has worked in child welfare for more than 40 years, I know that foster parents are an integral part of the solution.

According to the most recent report by the Department of Children and Families, there are more than 8,000 children in the foster care system who needed to live away from their parents. There are more young people in the foster care system than there are homes to take care of them.

Adults who want to be part of the solution can expect to find support in their decision to foster a child. The process of becoming a foster parent includes an application, background screening, pre-service training, and a comprehensive assessment before becoming licensed. Families receive ongoing home visits and training, respite, and financial stipends. Children in the foster care system benefit from ongoing visits, access to health care, clinical support, and case management.

You are never in it alone.

Craig Gordon

Boston