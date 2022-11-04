Saving the Amazon requires change in Brazil but also in the US and Europe

Under the Jair Bolsonaro presidency (2018-2022), deforestation rates in the Brazilian Amazon increased almost twofold, pushing the region dangerously close to a tipping point that would irreversibly hamper the region’s ecosystem services. The tight victory of Lula da Silva in Sunday’s presidential run-off brought hope that he might be able to replicate the success observed between 2004 and 2012, when Brazil reduced deforestation in the region by more than 80 percent . Under the new administration, international cooperation with the United States and Europe also needs to be set in favorable terms. In short, the Amazonian countries will need far more respect, money, and coherence from its international partners to save the rainforest.

The presidential election in Brazil decided not only the fate of the largest country in Latin America, but also the world’s. Brazil hosts about half of the Amazon rain forest, a biome responsible for transport from the Atlantic Ocean a large share of the rainfall that feeds South American’s vigorous agriculture and hydroelectric energy production. Most importantly, the Amazon is a large carbon sink that stocks decades worth of CO2 emissions from the United States and China, combined.

It has become commonplace for political leaders in the United States and Europe to criticize the ongoing destruction of the rainforest, referring to the region as “our” Amazon. While the Amazon is a global symbol for nature, it is also the sovereign territory of Brazil and eight other South American countries. Of course, deforestation in the Amazon has global impacts and the forest must be protected for the benefit of all. However, the same applies to oil reserves in the United States and North Sea that must stay untapped if we are to avoid catastrophic climate change. Yet nobody calls it “our oil.”

Political statements in disrespect of the sovereignty of Amazonian countries have since the 1980s fueled concerns that the rich countries would be plotting to internationalize the region. Likewise, environmental movements and scientists have been often seen by both right- and left-wing nationalists as potential conspirators working to prevent Brazil’s rise as an agricultural superpower, while fake news spread like wildfire. While these concerns may seem absurd for most outside Brazil, they have very practical effects on the ground. When in 2019 President Emmanuel Macron of France said to Bolsonaro that “the Amazon forest is a subject for the whole planet,” and that “we cannot allow you to destroy everything,” criticism toward the Bolsonaro government was quickly muffled by nationalistic cries against international intervention.

Brazil — as well as other developing countries — urgently needs more resources to effectively promote sustainable development while protecting key ecosystems. Brazil’s earlier successful forest control policy had an annual cost of $1 billion, almost entirely funded by Brazil’s taxpayers. International cooperation played an important role in technical and financial support to specific areas of government and civil society. Of particular note is Norway’s $1.2 billion contribution over a decade to support deforestation control policies as well as UK’s and Germany’s large cooperation projects with different state governments.

In comparison, during the same period USAID has invested little more than $100 million in Brazilian environmental programs, far from the $20 billion President Biden pledged during his campaign. In the fight to mitigate climate change and help restore the vitality of the Amazon rain forest, it’s essential that wealthier nations fulfill their pledge to poorer countries made during the 2009 United Nations climate summit in Copenhagen to provide the $100 billion in annual finance.

Finally, in order for the United States and Europe to become part of the solution, they must first stop being part of the problem. According to the Stockholm Environment Institute, the growing demand of agricultural and forest products by US and European consumers is responsible for 7 and 16 percent, respectively, of deforestation associated with international trade. These countries are discussing legislation to ban imports linked to deforestation, while the United Kingdom has a new law in place with the same purpose. But the scope of these policies must be expanded to also include the action of US- and EU-based companies abroad, as they are responsible for a large share of the forest-risk soy produced in Brazil and exported to China.

“Brazil is back,” said Lula in his victory speech. Now it’s time for the world to back Brazil.

Raoni Rajão is a professor in the Federal University of Minas Gerais and a fellow at the Wilson Center’s Latin American Program and Brazil Institute.