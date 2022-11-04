Join the discussion: Border Church service: Looking at America from the outside in

fb-pixel Skip to main content

By Annalisa Quinn Globe Staff,Updated November 4, 2022, 24 minutes ago
Congregants prayed along the border wall while attending The Border Church, or La Iglesia Fronteriza, on a Sunday in September in Tijuana, Mexico.Erin Clark/Globe Staff

TIJUANA, Mexico — The Border Church, or La Iglesia Fronteriza, is not a building — or if it is, it only has a single wall. Instead, it is a weekly, bilingual, interdenominational service held simultaneously on either side of the US-Mexico border.

On the Tijuana side, under El Faro, the city’s iconic white lighthouse, a group of about 50 gathers each week. Many are people from Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador fleeing gang violence or poverty. The church is a place where they come to pray, to receive help with asylum claims, and to find some solidarity with others hoping to reach the United States. Others are deportees from America, often people who came from Mexico as children and were sent back as adults to a country they hardly knew.

